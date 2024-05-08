Caribou Coffee opens in Delaware

Coffee drinkers in Delaware have a new option at their disposal as Caribou Coffee celebrates its grand opening today at 1752 Columbus Pike on U.S. Route 23.

The Delaware coffeehouse, owned by Mike Mariola Restaurants, is a 1,600-square-foot dine-in, full-service coffeehouse that includes a drive-thru. Seating inside is plentiful and can accommodate 24 guests with 16 additional patio seats. Caribou Coffee shares a community space with neighboring Heartland Bank, which functions as a multipurpose room with free WiFi.

Mike Mariola, owner of The City Square Steakhouse and Mariola Italian restaurants in Wooster, and The Rail locations in Dublin, Grandview, Strongsville, and Fairlawn, said of the Delaware project, “After a successful first opening in our hometown of Wooster, Ohio in 2022, followed by our first Columbus-area opening in Reynoldsburg in 2023, we are excited to bring another Caribou Coffee to this fast-growing city in the greater Columbus area.”

Caribou Coffee is known for its extensive menu of handcrafted beverages such as mochas with real chocolate chips melted into espresso and real caramel sauce in the brand’s signature Caramel High Rise. Also offered is the newest beverage platform launch of Fruit Shakers featuring real fruit and fruit juices shaken with coconut milk.

Additionally, Caribou has recently launched a new energy drink program with four flavor syrups — blue raspberry, peach mango, pomegranate acai, and strawberry pineapple — and two different energy bases that are used to create eight new caffeinated, iced drinks. Caribou also offers a select food menu that includes sandwiches and bakery items like the limited-time strawberry shortcake cake pop.

On Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, the Delaware location will hold a fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of Delaware County. As part of the fundraiser, $1 from each transaction will be donated to the Humane Society. On Saturday afternoon, the Humane Society will be on-site with adoptable dogs and information about the nonprofit. Guests are encouraged to bring their dogs to enjoy a pup cup on the chalet’s patio.

According to a press release, the location will also offer “10 days of deals” during which guests can receive a special offer each of the first 10 days of opening. Additionally, the Delaware chalet will offer four free drinks — one each week — for guests who visit and sign up for Caribou Perks between opening day and June 4.

Caribou Coffee is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

