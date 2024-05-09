Patriots cruise in postseason opener

Olentangy Liberty’s Allie Motyka (31) celebrates with Brooke Aberle after Aberle made a nice catch during a game earlier this season in Powell. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The 11th-seeded Olentangy Liberty softball team took care of business in its postseason opener, cruising past visiting and 28th-seeded Hilliard Darby 15-0 in five innings in a Division I sectional final Thursday night in Powell.

The Patriots (10-6) started fast, scoring four runs in each of the first two innings to take control. They added another run in the third before all but sealing the deal with a six-run fourth.

Brooke Aberle led Liberty’s 17-hit attack, finishing 4-for-4 from the leadoff spot while scoring four runs. Seven other Patriots joined the hit parade, too, including Ryann Kelly, who finished 3-for-3 with six RBI; Lizzie Kuczek, who finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored; and the duo of Kailey McGinnis and Haley Colegrove, who had two hits apiece.

Emily Chevalier took care of the rest from the circle, allowing just two hits en route to the complete-game shutout. She struck out 12 and walked five.

Big Walnut 14, Licking Heights 4, 5 inn.

The 21st-seeded Golden Eagles exploded in the middle innings, plating five runs in the third, sixth in the fourth and three more in the fifth to soar to a Division I sectional final win over the visiting Hornets Thursday night in Sunbury.

Kyra Holmes smashed a two-run homer to balloon the lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Big Walnut (19-9) only added to its lead the rest of the way.

Holmes finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Reza Benson, Elaine Truax and Izzy Lassiter also had two hits apiece, with Benson and Grace Melton adding three RBI each.

Sarah Adams picked up the win in the circle, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking three in five innings of action.

Olentangy Orange 12, Hilliard Davidson 1, 5 inn.

The 27th-seeded Wildcats scored the game’s first run in the top of the first, but the host and 13th-seeded Pioneers scored five of their own in the bottom half to take control en route to a Division I sectional final win Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Orange (15-7) scored two more in the third and five in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Natalie Harding connected on a three-run homer in the first and Gauri Naik hit a grand slam to make it a 12-1 game in the fourth.

Naik was solid in the circle, too, allowing an unearned run on three hits while striking out four and walking three.

FROM WEDNESDAY

Eighth-seeded Buckeye Valley cruised past 17th-seeded East, scoring six runs in the first inning en route to a lopsided 16-1, five-inning Division II sectional final win Wednesday night in Delaware.

Bri Upchurch and Zoee Inglish led the Barons (16-7) from the dish. Upchurch finished 2-for-3 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored while Inglish collected a double to go with an RBI and game-best three runs.

Hayden Allen earned the win in the circle, allowing a run on three hits while striking out five in four innings of action.

Next up, BV gets top-seeded Granville in Monday’s district semifinal. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. in Granville.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 9, Westerville North 5; Olentangy 11, Upper Arlington 0, 5 inn.