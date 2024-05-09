Highlighted is the proposed location of a Firestone Complete Auto Care Center in Glennwood Commons on the east side of Delaware. Delta Dental is pictured to the east of the property, while Raising Cane’s is visible to the west of the site. Courtesy | City of Delaware Firestone car center proposed

The latest development proposed for the outparcels at Glennwood Commons Shopping Center will now head before Delaware City Council for final approval.

During last week’s meeting of the Delaware Planning Commission, a combined preliminary and final development plan was approved for a Firestone Complete Auto Care Center to be constructed on approximately 1.97 acres on the south side of U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 (Sunbury Road).

Proposed is a building with elevations comprised mostly of brick with limestone accents. Lakewood, Ohio-based Zaremba Group LLC, which is leading the project, would improve approximately half of the 1.97-acre site with the construction of the auto care center. The building would be situated generally in the center of the site, with parking on the north and east sides.

According to city documents for the proposal, the building elevations conform with the approved development text and are expected to be “harmonious” with the rest of the Glennwood Commons development.

The site would be accessed by one full-movement curb cut from the existing internal shopping center access road with no direct access to Sunbury Road.

Because the Firestone building is being proposed in the center of the parcel, a small portion of the parcel east of the Firestone building would be left as well as a much larger piece west of the Firestone building. Asked by Councilman Cory Hoffman about the future uses for the small piece of land, Planning and Zoning Administrator Anna Kelsey noted there would need to be at least 10 feet between buildings to ensure compliance with the fire code.

“We would look to have the buildings probably as close together as we can get them so we have full access around both buildings,” Kelsey said. “But that would be something that when the western half of the site develops, planning staff as well as engineering and the fire department, in particular, would work with whoever that applicant to ensure there is adequate connectivity and access for our life safety services.”

Planning and Community Development Director Sandra Pereira added that the outparcel to the west could provide an opportunity to make it even larger by combining the two.

“It allows for some additional flexibility on all parts whether it would be something small or potentially something bigger than what is normally expected on these outlots,” she said.

The first council reading for the Firestone proposal will be held on Monday, May 13.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on X @DillonDavis56.