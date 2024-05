Delaware County Property Transfers

30 Chamberlain St, Delaware, Cupani, Anthony E To: Dapilmoto, Ryson & Taylor, $235,000

5482 Slater Rdg, Westerville, Wallace, Ronald & Mcsweeny, Daniell Trustees To: Rogala, Richard & Sharon, $576,900

291 Springer Woods Blvd, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Fitzpatrick, John Joseph & Sarah Marie, $478,900

8146 Wildflower Dr, Powell, Saunders, Eric L Bell Abigail To: Roeder, Paul J & Denise M, $750,000

405 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Maronda Homes Llc Of Ohio To: Intel Ventures Llc, $380,322

106 Keystoner Way, Delaware, Patterson, Deborah W & Mcconnell, Brian C To: Ohme, David Joseph, $390,000

372 Wheatfield Dr, Delaware, Farmer, Madison & Roudebush, Desmon To: Farmer, Madison, $146,650

9074 Scenic View Cir, Columbus, Jamshidinia, Mahdi & Noori, Soheila To: David, Peter, $325,000

3398 Pine Way, Powell, Op Spe Phx1 Llc To: Nagy, Joshua Scott & Sarah Elizabeth, $549,900

6307 Pinehurst Pointe, Westerville, Crowder, Benny G Trustee To: Hogan, Sharon K & Schneider, Raymond D, $375,000

215 Bucklewell Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Louden, Eric D & Amelia, $569,555

802 Patch Reef Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Nandigama, Sai Prasad & Sadi, Mani Keerthi, $580,375

262 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Aasani, Shravan Kumar & Beemreddy, Sirisha, $542,750

100 North St, Sunbury, Seventeen Estates Llc To: Dougherty, Alison & Snider, Joshua, $379,000

6669 Henschen Cir, Westerville, Odowd, Paul David Jr To: Couchot, Allyson, $362,000

460 Delaney’s Cir, Powell, Parker, Linda K To: Parker, Donald E & Hillary, $310,000

498 Thistleview Dr, Lewis Center, Kunkleman, Alyssa L To: Khan, Shoaib Nawaz, $430,002

71 Abbeycross Ln, Westerville, Carifa, Ralph P To: Love, Stephanie J, $275,000

4004 Village Club Dr, Powell, Fallon, Shawn M & Danielle V To: Penner, Joseph M & Lauren E Trustees, $800,000

8901 Creighton Dr, Powell, Trimmer, Kevin M & Brooks, Megan G To: Tadros, Nicholas & Hannah, $789,000