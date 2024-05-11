Letter: ‘Wisdom’ to consider this November

The Honorable Geoff Duncan, the most recent former lieutenant governor of Georgia, has announced that, “Unlike Trump, I’ve belonged to the GOP my entire life. This November, I am voting for a decent person I disagree with on policy over a criminal defendant without a moral compass.”

He said that he finds it “disappointing” to see Republicans “fall in line behind” Trump. He concluded by saying, “The GOP will never rebuild until we move on from the Trump era, leaving conservative (but not angry) Republicans like me no choice but to pull the lever for Biden.”

I respectfully and caringly urge my Republican friends and neighbors here in Delaware, Ohio, to consider the wisdom of former Lt. Gov. Duncan’s decision.

Jon R. Powers

Delaware