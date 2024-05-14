Hayes girls take OCC-Capital title

Delaware Hayes’ Kara Glesenkamp competes in the high jump at a meet earlier this season in Lewis Center. Glesenkamp won a league title in the event at the OCC-Capital Division championship meet over the weekend in Westerville. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Kara Glesenkamp, Malaya Sowell and Tania Miles picked up first-place points in individual events to lead the Delaware Hayes girls track & field team to a conference title at the weekend’s OCC-Capital Division championship meet at Westerville North.

The Pacers collected a combined 135 points to take the top spot. Worthington Kilbourne nabbed runner-up honors with 113 while Big Walnut rounded out the top three with 110.

Glesenkamp made her mark in the field, winning the high jump with an effort of 5-04 while finishing third in the long jump thanks to a leap of 15-10.

Sowell and Miles, meanwhile, helped the Pacers on the track … big time. Sowell won the 100-meter dash (12.44 seconds) while Miles, who finished third in the 100 (12.69 seconds), won a conference championship in the 200 (25.58 seconds). Sowell finished third in the 200 (25.70 seconds) while Madie Gladden finished second in the 100 (12.47 seconds) and 200 (25.60 seconds).

Miles, Gladden and Sowell also teamed up with Abrianna Hite to win the 4×100 in 49.06 seconds.

Other standouts included Abigail Boey, who finished second in the 800 (2:24); and Cali Kent, who closed second in the 1,600 (5:17.44) and third in the 3,200 (12:00.76).

The Golden Eagles got a boost from the 4×800 relay team (Leighton Coey, Leigha Kay, Zara Barton and Grace Buskirk), which took top honors in its event in 9:45.61.

Other top-three showings belonged to Megan Stevens, who finished third in the high jump (5-0); Natalie Vrancken, who was second in the discus (112-05); Autumn Newman, who finished second in the shot put (34-06.25) and third in the discus (105-04); Karly Gneiting, who finished second in the 300 hurdles (49.23 seconds); Kay, who was third in the 1,600 (5:18.80); Barton, who closed second in the 800 (2:24.38); and the 4×100 relay team of Sarah White, Ella Gianettino, Leah Reiter and Karen Klaus, which finished second (51.52 seconds).

On the boys’ side, Big Walnut finished second with 123 points while Hayes closed fifth with 75.

Golden Eagle standouts included Matthew Von Almen, who was second in the shot put (46-01.50); Braden McCruter, who closed second in the high jump (6-02); Cale Borland, who finished third in the 800 (1:57.54); Emil Stanford, who was third in the 3,200 (9:36.07); Justin Gneiting, who was third in the 110 hurdles (14.78 seconds); and Drew Hendon, who was third in the high jump (6-0).

Big Walnut also won the 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

Logan Lang, Nate Snead, Dexter Chhuom and Hunter Bergsten combined to cross the finish line in 43.62 seconds in the shorter race while Austyn Fox, Borland, Eli Lengl and Lang teamed up to win the longer one in 3:31.86.

The Pacers were led by Chaz Sakala, who won the 100 in 10.95 seconds and finished third in the 200 in 22.71 seconds; and Josh Russell, who won the discs with a toss of 131-02.

OCC-Central

In the OCC-Central Division championship meet, also at North, Olentangy Orange’s boys team won its eighth straight league title while the girls finished third.

For the boys, who scored 155 points, individual champs included Nick Robinson, who won the 100 and 200 in 10.92 and 22.17 seconds, respectively; Matthew Schroff, who won the 800 and 1,600 with respective efforts of 1:56.60 and 4:12.70; Saketh Rudraraju, who won the 3,200 in 9:29.54; and Javier Barnes, who won the long jump with a leap of 22-08.5.

Orange’s 4×400 relay team (Nick Herubin, Schroff, Ricky Tonelli-Floyd and Robinson) also picked up first-place points thanks to an effort of 3:28.64.

The Pioneers’ girls got a boost from Brooke Chapman, who won the 1,600 (4:58.17); and Surraiya Mahmud, who took top honors in the pole vault (11-0).

Liberty’s boys and girls both finished second.

Standouts on the boys side included Agustin Martinez, who won the 110 hurdles (15.89 seconds); Nate Hollingsworth, who won the high jump (6-06); Jacob Weaver, who won the pole vault (13-0); and the 4×200 relay team of Cayden Kocher, Julian King, James Brickner and Adam Zaremski, which won in 1:30.68.

The girls, meanwhile, were led by Sophia Sampson, who won the 100 (12.09 seconds) and 200 (25.14 seconds); and Elena Aldrink, who won the 3,200 (11:10.06).

The Patriots also won the 4×100 and 4×200 relays in 49.74 seconds and 1:43.68, respectively.

OCC-Cardinal

Olentangy’s boys took top honors at the OCC-Cardinal Division championship meet over the weekend in Westerville.

Winners included Hugh Jacobsmeyer in the 800 (1:57.95), CJ Sanna in the shot put (53-04.75) and discus (178-07), Jay Agrawal in the high jump (5-10), Alex Boyd in the pole vault (12-06) and Joaquin Love in the long jump (21-01.50).

The Braves also won all four relays.

Olentangy Berlin was also in action, closing fifth.

Miles King led the Bears, winning the 300 hurdles in 39.44 seconds.

On the girls’ side, Berlin finished fourth while Olentangy closed fifth.

Chayla Rankin picked up first-place points for the Braves, winning the 100 and 300 hurdles in 15.70 and 47.16 seconds, respectively. She also won the high jump by clearing 5-02.