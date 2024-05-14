Six Bishops selected to All-NCAC teams

Six Ohio Wesleyan University women’s lacrosse players were named to the All-North Coast Athletic Conference teams, it was announced by the NCAC.

Sophomore defender Abbie Grogan and senior attacker Nicole Klabus were first-team All-NCAC choices, senior midfielder Sophia DelGallo and junior defender Sammy Johnson were second-team all-conference picks, and junior attacker Caroline Fleming and sophomore midfielder Tiffany Trinh were third-team All-NCAC selections.

Grogan and Johnson were starters in an Ohio Wesleyan defense that ranks second in the NCAC in goals-against average (10.06) and ground balls (22.06/game).

Grogan leads the league in ground balls (60) and ground balls per game (3.53), ranks second in draw controls (94), fourth in caused turnovers (26) and caused turnovers per game (1.53), and fifth in draw controls per game (5.53).

Johnson is tied for ninth in the NCAC in ground balls (36), ranks 10th in ground balls per game (2.12), is tied for 14th in caused turnovers (20), is tied for 17th in caused turnovers per game (1.18), ranks 18th in draw controls per game (1.88), and is tied for 18th in draw controls (32).

Grogan was a third-team all-conference pick in 2023.

Klabus ranks third in the conference in points (66), ranks fifth in points per game (3.88), is tied for fifth in goals (49), ranks seventh in in goals per game (2.88), is tied for seventh in assists (17), and ranks ninth in assists per game (1.00). Klabus was a third-team all-conference pick in 2023, a first-team All-NCAC choice in 2022, and an All-NCAC West selection in 2021.

DelGallo led the league in goals in conference games (23) and ranks third in goals overall (54), is tied for fourth in points (65), ranks fifth in goals per game (3.18) and sixth in points per game (3.82), is tied for 10th in ground balls (35), ranks 13th in ground balls per game (2.06), is tied for 14th in caused turnovers (20), and is tied for 17th in caused turnovers per game (1.18).

DelGallo was a second-team All-NCAC selection in 2023.

Fleming is tied for ninth in the NCAC in assists (16), is tied for 10th in assists per game (0.94), is tied for 16th in points (44), is tied for 18th in the league in goals (28), and ranks 20th in points per game (2.59).

Trinh ranks 11th in the conference in assists (15), 14th in assists per game (0.88), and 15th in draw controls (39) and draw controls per game (2.29).

Ohio Wesleyan finished with a 13-4 overall mark, setting a school record for victories in a season. The Battling Bishops finished in second place in the NCAC standings with a 5-1 record, their highest conference finish since 2008, and hosted an NCAC tournament contest for the first time since the 2008 season.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.