Olentangy names Henesy new athletic director

Jonathan Henesy will be the next athletic director at Olentangy High School, the district announced in a Friday morning press release.

Henesy began his career as an athletic director and aide at Olentangy Liberty Middle School. After leaving Olentangy in 2020, he served as the assistant athletic administrator at Pickerington Central High School and as athletic director at Centerburg Middle and High School.

“I am very excited to join the team at Olentangy High School,” Henesy, who received his bachelor’s degree in sports management from Otterbein University and is completing his master’s degree in sports administration from Arkansas State University this month, said. “I remember stepping foot on campus for the first time as an intern and falling in love with the blue and gold. This is a dream come true for me.

“I’m eager to get to know the coaches, students, and Braves community that will continue to develop the school culture, and to see our students grow and develop during their four years at Olentangy High School.”

“Jonny Henesy’s commitment to athletic excellence and compassion make him an excellent addition to our Braves family,” Olentangy principal Nichole Crothers said. “He serves as an inspirational example to our students and community, embodying the BRAVE characteristics of balance, resilience, attitude, value, and empathy. Having had the privilege to work alongside him at Olentangy Liberty Middle School, I am thrilled for his return to our community.”

Henesy’s predecessor, Jay Wolfe, served as OHS athletic director for 25 years before retiring earlier this year. Olentangy High School Assistant Principal Tori Fedak has been serving as interim athletic director since his retirement.

Amanda Beeman, Olentangy Schools’ assistant director of communications, contributed to this report.