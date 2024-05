Delaware County Property Transfers

4805 Lakeview Dr, Powell, Miller, Jason E & Rebecca To: Mj Flips Columbus Llc, $415,000

628 Pennsylvania Ave, Delaware, Jones, Walter To: Incept 628 Llc, $233,000

6223 Garden Loop, Westerville, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Ivanova, Alexandra, $150,000

332 E High St, Ostrander, Invest In Holmes Llc To: Loomis, Corie & Mitchell, $320,000

7096 State Route 656, Sunbury, Fisher, Holly A To: Fairbanks, James Paul & Victoria Nicole, $293,000

8049 Gladshire Blvd, Lewis Center, Reed, Troy W & Wendi L To: Bonifas, Megan & Brady D, $480,000

809 Barberry Spur Ave, Delaware, Ours, James M & Angelia A To: Copeland, Timothy Michael Jr & Erin Rachelle, $362,000

8361 Meadowlark Ln, Delaware, Weissling, Thomas J & Jennifer L To: Cowden, Robert S Jr & Karen F Trustees, $1,295,000

8219 Tillinghast Dr, Dublin, Cleavenger, Matthew A & Laura M To: Hatanelas, John & Megan, $1,250,000

7062 Laver Ln, Westerville, Sorrell, Paris C To: Savage, Anthony & Swetlic, Summer, $472,000

7814 Spring Garden Ln, Powell, Liang, Min & Zhu, Liang To: Fallon, Shawn Michael & Danielle Virginia, $750,000

110 Tiller Dr, Powell, Greisberger, Brendan M & Lauren L To: Guadiz, Anna E, $530,000

1442 Goldwell Dr, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Wang, Yishuang & Guan Li, $425,000

8767 Devon Ridge Ct, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Donatelli, Vincent, $574,487

145 Silver Pine Ln, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Hung, Kam & Rachel, $568,888

6339 Tussic Street Rd, Westerville, Tussic Farmhouse Llc The To: Lacute, Mario A & Ann M Co Trustees, $950,000

408 Westgreen Ln, Westerville, Murphy, William To: Dewitt, John & Theresa, $395,000

136 East Wind Rd, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Joseph, Dibu Nadayath & Abraham Shiny Trustees, $565,945