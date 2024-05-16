Trimble ‘grateful’ for position at Hayes

Interim Assistant Principal at Hayes High School Jean Trimble poses with artwork of Hayes Tuesday, just days after the Delaware City Schools Board of Education voted last week to formally appoint her to the position, effective July 16. Trimble joined the school in an interim capacity in August to fill the position vacated by Dr. Adonis Bolden. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

After a school year as Hayes High School’s interim assistant principal, Jean Trimble will formally become the school’s assistant principal this summer.

Trimble joined the district in August of last year to fill the assistant principal position left vacant by the departure of Dr. Adonis Bolden. The position was an interim one until last week when the Delaware City Schools Board of Education voted to appoint Trimble to the position, effective July 16.

“I’m grateful,” Trimble said Tuesday. “I feel very fortunate and blessed to be here. I love the staff and students. I’m grateful for the opportunity to grow professionally. The stars aligned for me. I feel like it was kind of meant to be.”

Trimble was hired to the position last week alongside Jacob Shafer, the current assistant principal of Olentangy Liberty High School who previously served as a math teacher at Hayes. Trimble said she’s looking forward to working with Shafer this summer along with Hayes Principal Rex Reeder.

“Rex is great to work with, and I’m excited to have Jake come back,” Trimble said. “We’re already planning on meeting over the summer and making a game plan for the new year. I’m looking forward to the three of us being able to start out together and move forward with our plan. I think it’ll be more cohesive. I didn’t really know what I didn’t know. Now I have more knowledge of what is needed. There’s still a lot to learn, but I’m coming in with a better understanding. I’m looking forward to that.”

Trimble praised the leadership of Reeder, who took over as principal at the start of the year following the departure of Dr. Ric Stranges.

“I think Rex stepped in and it’s been kind of seamless,” Trimble said. “We miss Dr. Stranges’ presence for sure. It was really fortunate that Dr. (Joe) Uher was able to fill that gap.”

Trimble previously worked as a school librarian and said she worried that when she took this position in administration, she would miss out on building relationships with students.

“I enjoy the opportunities I have to build relationships with students,” Trimble said. “Thankfully, I still have the opportunity to build those relationships with students. … I feel like I have that connection (to students).”

Trimble added that she has been impressed with the quality of the staff at Hayes.

“I’m really impressed with how committed the staff is here at Hayes,” Trimble said. “They really go above and beyond for the students in ways I’m not sure I’ve seen at other buildings. Teachers are really invested in the students. I appreciate everything they do in being forward thinking … and creating experiences for students. The staff here is really great. I appreciate that a lot.”

Reeder said Thursday that Trimble was integral to making the leadership transition at the school as smooth as possible.

“I could not have done this position without her,” Reeder said. “She certainly is not scared to get involved in things and that’s a big deal when you’re an assistant principal. She’s done a great job. She had to take on a lot this year, and she has done it with flying colors. It’s an honor to work with her.”

