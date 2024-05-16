Roundup: Patriots edge Pacers in sectional final

Olentangy Liberty’s Parker Van Engelenhoven connects on a two-run double in the third inning of Wednesday’s Division I sectional final against visiting Delaware Hayes. Ben Stroup | The Gazette Delaware Hayes’ Lucas Flack fires to first base for an out during Wednesday’s Division I sectional final against host Olentangy Liberty. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Parker Van Engelenhoven was dominant on the mound and helped himself from the dish as the 13th-seeded Olentangy Liberty baseball team edged visiting and 14th-seeded Delaware Hayes 2-0 in a Division I sectional final Wednesday night in Powell.

Van Engelenhoven allowed just three hits while striking out 11 and walking one en route to the complete-game shutout.

The Pacers (17-10) had a chance to get to him early, collecting a walk and two of their three hits in the first inning, but a double play and strikeout helped Van Engelenhoven wriggle off the hook.

From there, though, he was close to perfect, allowing just one baserunner the rest of the way.

Things stayed scoreless until the bottom of the third. Zach Meyer and Ryan Stickel set the table for Liberty (16-11), starting the inning with back-to-back singles and, after Andrew Leonard pushed them both up 90 feet with a sacrifice bunt, Van Engelenhoven came up with a clutch two-out, two-run double to account for what turned out to be the only two runs of the game.

Eyan Teegardin, Caleb Rowe and Lucas Flack had the Hayes hits while Landon Green suffered the setback on the mound despite tossing a strong game of his own. Green, who went the distance, allowed just the two runs on six hits while striking out 10 and walking one.

With the win, Liberty advances to Tuesday’s district semifinal against fifth-seeded and host Mount Vernon. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

Olentangy Orange 13, Central Crossing 3, 5 inn.

The defending state runner-up Pioneers opened the postseason in style, pounding the visiting Comets in a Division I sectional final Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

Third-seeded Orange scored every time it was at the dish, plating two runs in the first, one in the second, eight in the third, one in the fourth and another in the fifth to end things early.

Wyatt Lidke had a huge night, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, two RBI and three runs scored. Keegan Knupp also had a nice game, finishing with a pair of doubles while Zane Konczak and Mason Woycitzky chipped in three RBI apiece.

Knupp earned the win on the mound, striking out six in three innings of one-hit ball.

The win sets up a district semifinal showdown against Big Walnut Monday at Orange. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Big Walnut 4, St. Francis DeSales 1

The seventh-seeded Golden Eagles got a strong start from Nick Weiss and the offense gave him more than enough support to notch a Division I sectional final win over the visiting and 34th-seeded Stallions Wednesday night in Sunbury.

Big Walnut, already up 1-0, broke things open with a two-run third. Carson Stanford worked a two-out walk to get things started and, a Jake Neff single and Eli Couser double later, it was a 3-0 game.

Couser finished 2-for-2 with three RBI while Weiss allowed a run on three hits while striking out six and walking two en route to the complete-game win.