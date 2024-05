Delaware County Property Transfers

53 Beech Ct, Delaware, Hibbard, Jason B & Chrisenberry, Patricia L To: Morris, Todd M & Tep Vorleak, $420,777

2067 Shale Run Dr, Delaware, Iftiu, Eno To: Float, Megan Elizabeth & Jeremy John, $950,000

4842 Scenic Creek Dr, Powell, Cleveland, Michael Bruce & Opal E Trustees To: Bingham, Ralph E & Jennifer L, $520,000

267 Sage Hill Dr, Lewis Center, Rockford Homes Inc To: Boddu, Swati, $543,651

121 Cameo Woods Dr, Delaware, Glenross North Llc To: Nvr Inc, $100,000

1152 Clover St, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $109,200

1039 Cape Breton Ln, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $109,200

6346 Tournament Dr, Westerville, Donaldson, Myron S & Katherine M To: Bloomfield, Kelly & Stacey, $559,900

82 N Sandusky St, Delaware, Thompson, Terry W Successor Trustee To: Buckeye Lake Storage Llc, $447,324

15176 Greyland Dr, Sunbury, Weaver Custom Homes Inc To: Finney, Brant S & Johnson, Jill C Co Trustees, $119,900

9274 Leith Dr, Dublin, Oberst Robert B To: Murillo, David & Miranda, Irma, $440,000

766 Tree Bend Dr, Westerville, Rhyan, Kelli A To: Khansari, Mansour & Mojgan, $425,000

260 N Sandusky , Delaware, Vance, Larry & Marian To: Linvill, James Gaige & Staley Adrienne, $300,000

60 Oak St, Delaware, Tillou, Keith To: Angell, Cory & Sheri, $62,500

9064 Misty Dawn Dr, Columbus, Rutledge, Robin To: Dang, Hoang & Tuyen, $425,000

1647 Denman Ln, Delaware, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Akkem, Krishna Chaitanya & Vankam, Lakshmi Prasanna, $682,446

5763 Shadowfair Ln, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Focht, Brandon G & Ashley A, $572,460

3522 Shoal Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Tiwari, Rajeev & Minakshi, $495,510

6650 Linda Ln, Sunbury, Lawrence, Rodd S & Linda J To: Anene, Divine & Victoria, $219,900

6299 Hermitage Dr, Westerville, Kilburn, Katrina A & Lashon A To: Gilbert, Marc Ryan & Carrie Lee, $540,000