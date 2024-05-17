ODNR, Keep Ohio Beautiful celebrate nature with tree plantings

Local partners participate in tree plantings at Alum Creek State Park Beach. Courtesy | ODNR

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Keep Ohio Beautiful (KOB) teamed up for several tree plantings to celebrate Arbor Day, enhancing the natural splendor of the state’s parks. The plantings are also a nod to ODNR’s 75th anniversary, which includes an initiative to plant a tree in all 88 counties.

“Adding healthy, native trees to our state parks restores shade and wildlife habitat,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Teaming up with our local partners for these tree plantings creates an even more beautiful landscape for our visitors to enjoy.”

Keep Ohio Beautiful and The Wendy’s Company partnered for the “Greening Ohio” initiative, which saw 40 large native trees planted along the shores of Alum Creek State Park Beach on April 23. In tandem with ODNR, the initiative aims to elevate the beach’s natural beauty, bolster water quality, curb erosion, and foster local wildlife habitats.

Arbor Day on April 26 marked the annual Great Ohio Planting Day. Keep Ohio Beautiful and Columbia Gas of Ohio, alongside ODNR, planted 25 large native trees at Deer Creek State Park campground. This concerted effort, sponsored by the Columbia Gas Charitable Fund, aimed not only to beautify the campground but also to champion environmental stewardship.

On May 11, Keep Ohio Beautiful and Honda joined forces with ODNR staff to plant 25 large native trees at Indian Lake State Park, exemplifying their unwavering commitment to environmental preservation and beautification efforts across Ohio.

As a state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Keep Ohio Beautiful serves as Ohio’s umbrella organization for more than 40 local affiliate organizations in numerous Ohio communities. By providing a dedicated support system and the sharing of best practices, Keep Ohio Beautiful enables volunteers in communities throughout Ohio to improve waste handling practices, litter prevention, recycling, beautification, and community greening efforts. For more information, visit keepohiobeautiful.org.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.