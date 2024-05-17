Company marks 60th anniversary

Bry-Air is celebrating 60 years in Sunbury. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Across the street from Bry-Air, The UPS Store has opened in Sunbury. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

SUNBURY — Several recent developments have occurred in the city, and here’s a recap of them.

• Bry-Air, 10793 State Route 37 West, is celebrating its 60th anniversary. Bry-Air’s founders were from Sunbury, and they expanded their plant in 1975. “In the early 1990s, the company pioneered the desiccant rotor technology, revolutionizing the process of dehumidification and setting new benchmarks for the industry,” the company said in a press release. “We look forward to continuing our legacy of setting industry standards and exceeding client expectations as we embrace future challenges and opportunities.”

• The Delaware Public Health District has announced that it is closing its Sunbury office in the Kroger Shopping Plaza at 137 S.R. 3 on May 31. “It’s not uncommon to only see one or two visitors a day seeking services at this location – mainly birth and death certificates,” said Health Commissioner Garrett Guillozet, in a press release. “But with new online options for birth and death certificates and environmental health permits, a new neighborhood mobile unit, and our new Delaware location which includes easy accessibility and sufficient parking, we have ample ability to still successfully serve the eastern part of Delaware County.”

• The Sunbury Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce had a grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony for The UPS Store at 486 W. Cherry St. (across the street from Bry-Air) on April 29. The next evening, they held a forum on the housing crisis at the Big Walnut High School Auditorium, sponsored by Del-Co Water, Middlefield Bank, Metro Development, Pulte Group, Rockford Homes and Wilcox Communities. Rick Carfagna of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce moderated the event, which included speakers from the Affordable Housing Alliance of Central Ohio, Building Association of America, Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, SourcePoint and United Way. More recently, the Chamber had its 16th annual golf outing at Rattlesnake Ridge Golf Club and heard from BW Superintendent Ryan McLane at its quarterly breakfast.

• Carson Wolfe, a 14-year-old Life Scout with Troop 701 in Sunbury, is building a Red Edwards Spirit Tower for the recently deceased high school track coach, who served the community for 60 years. “He was a legend in Sunbury and gave so much to the community and track teams over the years,” Wolfe said of Edwards, in an email. “The new tower will be situated in the grassy area by the sidewalk leading up to the football field at the new Big Walnut High School.” Wolfe has created a GoFundMe page to pay for the materials and installation, with any excess supporting BWHS in Edwards’ name. The page is titled, “Support Carson’s Eagle Scout Project Honoring Red Edwards.”

