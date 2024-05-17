Brenner introduces resolution regarding Title IX

Brenner

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) and state Rep. Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) held a press conference Tuesday introducing companion resolutions urging Congress, the president of the United States, and the United States Department of Education to reverse their recent changes to Title IX which includes sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The Biden Administration is undermining the Title IX policy that has been in place for over 50 years,” said Brenner. “We must protect girls and women and give them equal opportunity and access to sports and extracurricular activities.”

“The expansion of Title IX is damaging to women in the Buckeye State and across the country,” added Brenner.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 11 states that the Biden Administration and Congress should amend Title IX to specify that “sex” does not include sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Our state needs to fight the unlawful reinterpretation of Title IX, ” said Bird. “We need to fight back against a federal bureaucracy that would harm opportunities for women and girls.”

Senate Concurrent Resolution 11 now awaits committee referral for further consideration.

Brenner represents the 19th Ohio Senate District, which encompasses all of Coshocton, Delaware, Holmes and Knox counties. Learn more at www.OhioSenate.gov/Brenner.

Submitted by the Ohio Senate Majority Communications.