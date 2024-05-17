Teays Valley sidelines Hayes, 2-1

In a game that started Tuesday and, because of rain, wasn’t played to completion until Thursday, the fourth-seeded Delaware Hayes softball team never quite found its form en route to a 2-1 Division I district semifinal setback at the hands of visiting and seventh-seeded Teays Valley.

The Vikings scored both their runs in the second inning thanks to some small ball — a walk, sacrifice bunt and two singles.

The Pacers got one back when play resumed Thursday. McKenna Coleman started the bottom of the sixth with a single and scored after a Lexi McCabe hit pushed her into scoring position, but that’s as close as things would get.

Hayes managed just the two hits while Bronwynn Leighty suffered the setback in the circle, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking three in seven innings of work.

FROM WEDNESDAY

Eleventh-seeded Olentangy Liberty started strong and hung on late to outlast visiting and 16th-seeded Olentangy 6-4 in a Division I district semifinal Wednesday night in Powell.

The Patriots, down 3-0 before even coming to the plate, responded with two runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the second to take control for good.

The Braves got a run closer in the fifth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Brooke Aberle finished with a game-best three hits while Allie Motyka had three RBI to lead the charge for Liberty.

Emily Chevalier earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking four.

Petra Dissett led Olentangy at the dish, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored. Addi Hulshof also had two hits with a run knocked in.

Olentangy Orange 5, Olentangy Berlin 2

The Pioneers used a three-run fifth to break a 2-2 tie and collect a Division I district semifinal win over the visiting Bears Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

Gauri Naik singled to start the inning and, two outs later, Natalie Harding and Kaleigh Zag came up with clutch two-out hits. Harding made it 3-2 with a single to score Naik and Zag added two huge insurance runs with a two-run homer.

Kennedy Reed, Harding and Emily Rodenberg had two hits apiece to lead Orange while Evie Roberts, Paige Miles and Addi Davis had Berlin’s hits.

Naik earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing two runs, neither earned, on three hits while striking out four.

Also: Hilliard Bradley 10, Big Walnut 0, 5 inn.