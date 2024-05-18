Business Briefs

Skrlec promoted to leadership role

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Molly Skrlec, who has spent the past three years as a financial solutions specialist at First Commonwealth Bank, has been promoted to the sales & service manager position at the bank’s Sawmill Parkway North Office.

Skrlec, who joined First Commonwealth in September 2021, has been a valued member of First Commonwealth’s Central Ohio team at the Sunbury branch since her arrival. Previously, she spent a year at another regional bank in a similar role.

“Molly’s experience and dedication will be tremendous assets in her new role in leading our Sawmill Parkway North team,” said Feras Alkhattar, area manager for First Commonwealth’s Central Ohio and Cincinnati markets. “This is a key role for us, and we look forward to Molly’s leadership in the position.”

Prior to joining the banking industry, Skrlec held sales and management positions in the staffing, retail and food service industry.

Skrlec lives in Gahanna with her husband, Tommy.