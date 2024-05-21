Theobald advances to NCAA Division III championship

Junior Trey Theobald will represent Ohio Wesleyan at the NCAA Division III championship meet, to be hosted by Coastal Carolina University and the Myrtle Beach Regional Sports Alliance from Thursday through Saturday in Myrtle Beach, S.C., it was announced by the NCAA.

Theobald will compete in the javelin, scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Theobald is seeded 13th in the javelin with a school-record throw of 199-9, that coming at the North Coast Athletic Conference championship meet on May 3. That throw gave Theobald a second-place finish and All-NCAC honors in the event. This will be Theobald’s first NCAA Division III outdoor championship competition.

The finals of the javelin will be contested after the conclusion of the preliminaries, with the top finishers in the preliminaries advancing to the finals.

SOFTBALL

Ohio Wesleyan University freshman Chameron Vanden Eynden was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Division III All-Region 7 team, it was announced by the NFCA.

Vanden Enyden, the Bishops’ centerfielder, was a second-team all-region selection. Vanden Eynden is the Bishops’ first all-region pick since 2012.

Vanden Eynden leads the North Coast Athletic Conference (players with at least 2 at bats per team game) in batting average (.496), hits (63), is tied for third in on-base percentage (.500), and is tied for fifth in stolen bases (18). In conference competition, Vanden Eynden batted .453 to rank fifth in the conference (players with at least 2 at bats per team game), shared the league lead in stolen bases (9), and ranked 10th in on-base percentage (.463). Vanden Eynden was a first-team All-NCAC selection this season.

Ohio Wesleyan finished with an 18-15-1 overall record this season. The Battling Bishops finished in sixth place in the NCAC with a 6-8 record.

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Ohio Wesleyan University sophomore Hazel Jolliff received Division III All-Great Lakes Region recognition from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, it was announced by the USTFCCCA.

Jolliff was recognized in the javelin. It was the second straight all-region honor in the javelin and the third overall for Jolliff.

All-region honors went to those who recorded one of the region’s top 5 performances in a particular event, or were a member of a top-3 relay team on the regional list.

