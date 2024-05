Delaware County Property Transfers

517 Brayshaw Dr, Ostrander, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Eidt, Kevin Charles, $577,490

98 Glengary Dr, Delaware, Kuhns, Connie S To: Chesnick, Holly & Rebecca, $342,000

443 Penwell Dr, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Reed, Caleb & Bejko, Bora, $439,900

155 Flowering Meadow , Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Winters, Matthew R & Levy, Emilyjo E, $400,000

330 Silver Fox Way, Delaware, Crump, Christine & Vincent To: Brandt, Alex H & Christine, $705,000

5886 Ludwig St, Powell, Epcon Hyatts Llc To: Betso, Kathleen A Trustee, $576,925

142 East Wind , Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Sundaram, Niranjana & Obulsetty, Ganesh, $636,240

5155 Bluffton Way, Delaware, Epcon River Bluff Llc To: Fenbert, Amy L, $502,380

179 Franks Field Dr, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Rodriguez, Morgan D & Autumn Deanne, $477,570

601 Arden St, Lewis Center, O’Brien, Linda M Trustee To: Cai, Songyi & Fu, Siying, $460,000

734 Maketewah Dr, Delaware, Stephenson, Donald III & Staci L To: Potluri, Anvita & Madireddy, Venkata Satya Sri Nag Nishanth, $590,000

6412 Garden Loop, Westerville, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Halkias, Carol A Trustee, $849,900

137 Franks Field Dr, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Schumacher, Allison M & Morris, Charles Edward III, $456,910

464 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Maronda Homes Llc Of Ohio To: Intel Ventures Llc, $332,193

460 Garnet Ranch Dr, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: Kelly, Kristen, $424,900

8131 Joshua Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Koreth, Jinson Sani & Davis, Fnu Diegi, $740,500

20 Sanderling Ave, Powell, Alsdorf, Georgiene To: Tuchow, Andrew & Lampp, Christina, $580,000

118 Ash St, Delaware, Ickowicz, Ida A To: Schwartz, Theodore P & Anna C, $391,750