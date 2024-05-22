Summer Reading Club set to begin

Fowles

Summer Reading Club is almost here! The annual reading challenge begins officially on May 28 and runs through July 27. This year’s theme, “Adventure Begins at Your Library,” encourages readers of all ages to see what adventures await when they open a book and begin a story.

The annual Delaware County District Library Summer Reading Club is for readers of all ages! Since we know that learning begins at birth, a parent or older sibling reading to a younger member of the family counts toward the reading goal of everyone involved.

Children ages 0-12 have a goal of reading 12 hours over the nine-week program, because an average of just 15 minutes of reading a day can help sustain the learning that the child has gained over the course of the academic year. Children can download a log to easily track their reading in 15-minute increments from www.delawarelibrary.org/SummerReading or pick one up from their nearest DCDL location. Prizes can be collected when they reach their halfway goal at six hours, and when they complete the program at 12 hours.

When children reach their six-hour goal, they will receive a fabulous color-changing cup stuffed with more than a dozen coupons for local restaurants and entertainment venues. Upon completion of the program, children get to take home a book of their choosing.

New this year – teens and adults will fill out a bookmark to earn their prize. The bookmarks need to be filled with four lines of books read or programs attended (in any combination) and then turned in at their nearest branch. When a teen’s first bookmark is turned in, they earn their own book to keep; and when an adult’s first bookmark is turned in, they earn a water bottle for their summer adventures. Additional bookmarks may be turned in for an extra chance to win a Summer Reading Club prize basket.

Support for the Summer Reading Club is provided by the Friends of the Delaware County District Library. This year, the Friends gave $20,000 to purchase the prize books that all youth readers will take home and to fund 12 programs happening across the entire library system.

Of course, reading isn’t the only adventure that libraries encourage over the summer. Learning happens every day with the programs, classes, storytimes and various events taking place at each of the library branches. Adventure awaits for all ages!

Storytimes resume for our youngest learners on Tuesday, May 28. School-aged students can read to a furry friend during any of the eight Paws for Reading programs happening across the system. Favorite visitors like Erica Carlson, Magic Nate, Becky Gehrisch, River City Puppets, Talewise Science, Bryan Moss, Bring the Farm to You, and more will return. The entire schedule can be picked up in the summer “Check it Out” newsletter, located at any branch, or viewed online at www.delawarelibrary.org/event.

The Delaware County District Library has partnered again this year with our friends at Preservation Parks of Delaware County and the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office. The Summer Letterbox Adventure begins on May 25, encouraging families to take their adventures outdoors to explore nature and learn about the world around us along the way. Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel will bring a therapy animal with her to several DCDL storytimes along with a message about safety and making smart choices for our storytime attendees.

No matter what direction your adventure takes you this summer, I hope a good book is along for the journey. Here are some books that we love for our littlest readers.

• “Giant Island” by Jane Yolen. Under Grandpa’s watchful eye, the kids are thrilled to discover that the craggy rocks, tufted grass, and windswept trees on Giant Island are much more than they seem. Are the children the first to fathom this huge secret, or does Grandpa have a secret of his own?

• “Sam & Dave Dig a Hole” by Mac Barnett. Sam and Dave are on a mission. A mission to find something spectacular. So they dig a hole. And they keep digging. And they find … nothing. Yet the day turns out to be pretty spectacular after all.

• “Journey” by Aaron Becker. Using a red marker, a young girl draws a door on her bedroom wall and through it enters another world where she experiences many adventures, including being captured by an evil emperor.

• “Wonder Walkers” by Micha Archer. Two curious children go for a walk, asking imaginative questions about the natural beauty that surrounds them.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected]. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!