Board holds final meeting during school year

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education discussed the end of the school year and graduation during its last regular meeting of the school year Monday.

The meeting was held in the board room at Willis Education Center and included a discussion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent signing of House Bill 250, which limits cell phone usage in schools. Superintendent Heidi Kegley said the board’s policy is already consistent with the new law.

“The focus remains on education in our classrooms and keeping our schools safe,” Kegley said.

Kegley also discussed the ongoing work of the Facilities Committee, which recently submitted feedback about the buildings in the district after tours with and without students in the buildings. Kegley said some of the highlights of the discussion is a future rework of the entrance at Smith Elementary School’s office and the need for more field space in the district.

Board Vice President Melissa Harris said she has received positive feedback from the community about the committee.

“(The calls have been) extremely encouraging,” Harris said. “I know our families are supportive and appreciative.”

Kegley said she’s glad people are reaching out about the committee and is glad to see public discussion of the buildings.

“This is not secret, we want this to be talked (about) and shared,” Kegley said.

The board meeting was the penultimate meeting for student board member Eric Gitson, who graduated from Hayes High School on Friday. His last meeting will be the next meeting on June 17, and his successor, Greta Walraven, will be sworn in in August.

Gitson also discussed graduation, which was shortened due to rain.

“Seniors had an incredible graduation ceremony on Friday,” Gitson said. “The rain never dampened our spirits. In fact, many commented it made the night more special and memorable, or unique to say the least. It truly was a memory each of us will keep for the rest of our lives.”

Harris also thanked the organizers of graduation for working to make sure the ceremony ran smoothly despite the weather.

“It made it even more memorable,” Harris said. “Huge thank you to everyone involved. It went off well.”

The board also approved a number of staffing changes, including the resignations of Paige Kucinic, a fifth grade teacher at Schultz Elementary School; MacKenzie O’Brien, an intervention specialist at Schultz; Nathan Cornell, an educational assistant at Dempsey Middle School; Kandace Gay, a payroll assistant at Willis; Thomas Perini, a mechanic; Makayla Pounds, a program assistant for School Aged Child Care (SACC); Marianne Ruiz-Hernandez, an educational assistant at Schultz; Jason Tannenbaum, SACC program assistant; and Amber Wittkugle, a SACC program assistant.

The board also approved the retirement of Gary Milner, a bus driver.

The board then approved a number of employments, including Helen Davis, a school psychologist at Conger and Woodward Elementary Schools; Jeffery McClain, a math teacher at Dempsey; and Cody Sproat, a social studies teacher at Hayes.

Additionally, the board approved a 5% salary increase for all administrative and exempt employees effective Aug. 1.

The board will meet next on June 17.

