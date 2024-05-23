City busy with zoning, events

The Sunbury Planning and Zoning Commission has been busy the first quarter of 2024. Here are the highlights.

• During an informal presentation on Jan. 22, Bluestone STP, LLC — Commercial on Sunbury Meadows and Peacock (near state Route 3) asked the commission to table its application.

• The Board of Zoning Appeals met on Feb. 22.

• Planning and Zoning next met on Feb. 26, where members heard again from Bluestone. “At this time, they have two committed developments for the site which are Valvoline Oil and Circle K,” the meeting minutes said.

• At a public hearing on March 25, The Sunbury Land Company, LLC “is interested in developing the property with developments that fall under the new limited industrial district,” minutes said. “They are asking that the new zoning code be applied to their property. The rezoning was approved.

Also at the meeting, there was an amendment to the approved plan for the Kintner Crossing development. The commission tabled the motion.

The commission members are Chair (and Mayor) Joe St. John, Nancy Crawford, Joe Gochenour, John Grumney, Vice Chair Debra Miller and Jason Staderman. Also present are City Planner Alyssa Graziano, Solicitor Vic Whitney, City Engineer Dan Whited and Zoning Officer Alex Nelisse-Blankenship.

The city’s Events and Commemorations Committee also meets regularly, and here are some of the highlights of the most recent meeting minutes from the second half of 2023 on.

• On July 26, 2023, the committee was thanked by the new pastor at Grace Church Jordan Kosinski “for allowing them to host their community event on the Town Square.” There was no June meeting.

• The Citizen Recognition Program “will be presented to the Mohler family in honor of the late Rosie Mohler” at the Sept. 23 council meeting, it was said at the meeting on Aug. 23. The committee approved a block party permit.

• The committee went over the Trunk or Treat event by the Sunbury Lions Club, and Nancy Crawford from the Chamber of Commerce was on hand to discuss Christmas on the Square during the Sept. 27 meeting.

• The Oct. 25 meeting was cancelled.

• The last meeting of 2023 was on Nov. 22, where the committee went over the Special Event Permit Policy and the updates that will take effect in 2024.

The committee consists of Cindi Cooper, Dave Martin and Murray Neff. Also attending are Administrator Daryl Hennessy, Director of Finance Dana Steffan and Clerk Amber Swain.

