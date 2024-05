Delaware County Property Transfers

321 Sage Hill Dr, Lewis Center, Rockford Homes Inc To: Sanghvi, Kalpesh & Mehta, Urvi M, $564,901

561 Pleasant Lndg, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Vijay, Shashank & Neha, $837,950

2622 Sandhurst Dr, Lewis Center, Walton, Scott C & Heather L To: Chopra, Vikas & Shukla, Nimisha, $740,000

1870 Scenic Bluff Ct, Delaware, Bob Webb Liberty Bluff Llc To: Voorhies, Eric & Amy, $250,000

8019 Danbridge Way, Westerville, Janecek, Alice L & Mark A To: Somers, Lauren & Travis, $595,000

7990 Gladshire Blvd, Lewis Center, Mausser, Cynthia B To: Kazaglis, Nick & Valerie, $450,100

1080 Weatherwood Ct, Westerville, Baldwin, Duane C & Lisa C To: Phillips, Randall & Molly, $540,000

9 Race St, Ashley, Chwalik, Rachel & Andrew To: Foster, Leah Link & Keith C & Erik, $210,000

124 Flowering Meadow Dr, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Arevalo, Alfredo & Melinda & Vergara Sharjah, $420,059

2157 State Route 257, Ostrander, Martin, Lauren C & Keegan, Andrew To: Thierlein, David & Susan, $670,000

6901 Big Walnut Rd, Galena, Bishop, David R & Susan E To: Wilcoxen, Catherine N & Travis A, $428,000

682 Paddlewheel Dr, Westerville, Raymond Financial Services Inc To: Torres, Veronica, $459,000

4057 Wilson Rd, Sunbury, Saber Investment Group Llc The To: Reins, Walter Stuart & Debiasi, Amy Martini, $374,900

3689 Piatt Rd, Delaware, Blazingstar Llc To: Shull, Christian T & Caroline F Trustees, $250,000

2530 Driftwood Ct, Lewis Center, Smith, Gregory A & Cheryl A B Trustees To: Scott, Andrew & Robinson, Mariel, $600,000

1450 Lakes Circle Dr, Columbus, Sachs, Chun H To: Penn, Carol A & Eugene A, $330,860

9018 Tabernash Dr, Columbus, Williams, Jill E To: Gardner, Kristy, $431,000

8171 Walnut Ave, Galena, Riegle, Devin & Susanna To: Kern, Amber Lynn & Wall, Travis, $499,000

409 N Franklin St, Delaware, Gandert, Robert W To: Gandert, Michael, $281,000

315 Southworth Dr, Sunbury, Morris, Thomas Joseph & Gillespie, Brian William To: Sharp, Kenneth S, $280,000