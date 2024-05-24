Seniors graduate from Hayes High School

Glenn Battishill
Alenisse Vazquez poses with world studies teacher Francine Butler after receiving her diploma.

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

A senior waves to her family in the stands at Cornell Stadium on May 17 as Hayes High School began its commencement ceremony.

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Stella Marx receives her diploma from Hayes English Teacher Jason Auvdel.

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Jeremiah Rutherford shakes hands with Hayes science teacher Jeffrey Bakunas.

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Jesse Burris embraces Hayes basketball coach and teacher Adam Vincenzo.

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Preston Simon poses for a photo with art teacher Virgina Corwin.

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Christian Cook poses with Jake Shafer, a former math teacher at Hayes who will return to the school this summer to become assistant principal.

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Brady Davis puts his arm around his mother and Conger Elementary teacher Kristina Davis during commencement.

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Jason Smith and Hayes science teacher Caitlin Duffy smile together during commencement.

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

Allyse Gould hugs Hayes English teacher Ariel Uppstrom during commencement.

Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

The Hayes High School Class of 2024 graduated on May 17 at Cornell Stadium.

