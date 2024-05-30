Township has new parks director

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township has a Parks Advisory Committee (PAC), and here’s what members did last year.

On April 5, the committee discussed the results of a parks survey, as well as entertainment before the township’s summer movie nights.

There were two meetings in May. On May 3, it was said grass seeding was completed in the old playground at Freeman Park. The township’s park restrooms had been impacted by a late freeze, but they were all fixed and opened. On May 31, an Ohio State University Capstone study looked “at residents’ view of Millers Run restoration project,” minutes said. “Will need to have a comprehensive feasibility study in order to move forward. Grants will be needed to help fund a project like this. Will consider making it a priority for 2024.”

On July 5, Lauren Fitzgerald was introduced as deputy director of parks. There was discussion of putting a parks levy on the ballot. There was a recap of the movie nights and fishing day events at the Aug. 2 meeting. A parks update was given on Sept. 6, and discussion on the Parks & Trails Master Plan. The plan was written in 2020 “after extensive research into service gaps, resident preferences, and visitation,” the township website said.

“Levy info included on township website,” said the minutes of the Oct. 4 meeting. The parks levy was passed by Genoa voters last November, and the PAC included a thank-you on the website, the township newsletter and social media.

The restrooms at the Community Gardens, whose opening was delayed through much of the season, “will close when garden officially closes and will re-open coinciding with spring re-opening.”

In other matters, electric had been started and paths were in process at the Old Town Hall, which was relocated to McNamara Park. Cornhole boards would be installed at Freeman Park, daffodils were recommended for the Genoa gateway sign, a vandalized door at Center Green Park was replaced, and a new lock time for restrooms would be 7:30 p.m.

“New members are recruited and appointed annually to the Parks Advisory Committee,” said the Genoa Township website. Residents are encouraged to apply.

The committee consists of Chair Molly McHale, Vice Chair Brian Wellman, Secretary Lisa Hampl, Amy Barr, Tyson Cline, Erin Francoeur, Phil Johnson, Rich Kaschak, Stephanie West and Mark Wigginton. Maintenance Director Bob Mathews, spokeswoman Leslie Strader and Trustee Renee Vaughan also attend. Naturally, meeting spots include different parks.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.