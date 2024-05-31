BZA hears about BP signage

GALENA — Here’s an update of the Berkshire Township Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) meetings for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.

On May 17, 2023, the BZA heard a request for a conditional use of an auto repair shop on Blayney Road, Sunbury. The owner said the lease for his Worthington shop was expiring, and he was seeking to move the business to his residence. He had two neighbors voice their support of his business, and the application was approved.

Also approved was a variance on a rear yard set-back for a Cheshire Woods subdivision residence in Galena.

The July 19 meeting had a variance request to install an in-ground pool that would reduce the rear setback on a home on Indian Summer Drive, Galena. This was approved by the BZA. Next, on Aug. 16, the BZA approved a variance to install a covered porch at a residence on South Old 3C Highway, Galena.

The last BZA meeting of 2023 was on Nov. 15, where setback variances were approved for a home on Dustin Road in Galena and for a patio to a home on Summerford Drive.

The first BZA meeting of 2024 was on March 20 and began with the election of chair and vice chair. Next was the Kessler Sign Company’s application, a “request for a conditional use for the pole sign of Englefield Oil located at 7331 State Route 37, Sunbury, Ohio, 43074,” minutes said. The site is a BP gas station. A representative said “they are demolishing the entire property to rebuild a new service center including a Duchess convenience store. The car wash will be eliminated… All traffic will use the eastern entrance as a right-in and right-out.”

The final development plan for the gas station was already approved by the Zoning Commission without the pole sign, since it is non-conforming to the current sign code. However, the applicant can ask for a conditional use to keep the sign.

Questions included why the sign needed to be so tall. The BZA was told they had three options regarding the conditional use, and after a discussion, they decided to continue the sign hearing to April 17.

The BZA consists of Chair Kim Zianno Hartman, Vice Chair James Spurrier, Bruce Denton, Dorothy Kerr, Scott Lillie and Tony Lonigro. Ellen Ebe is the alternate. Also attending is Zoning Inspector David Weade.

The township website said, “The Board of Zoning Appeals meetings are held as needed, typically the third Wednesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. … at the Berkshire Township Hall,” 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.