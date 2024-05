Delaware County Property Transfers

6421 Boone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Murali, Vijaya & Annamalai Murali, $528,251

5736 Shadowfair Ln, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Attuthuruthel, Shyam Joseph & Rajan, Linta, $567,860

3815 Old Glory Loop, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Kim, Ki Hyun & Hong, Jiyun, $546,120

524 Pleasant Lndg, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Anbalagan, Allwin Immanuel Samraj & Boswell, Cherylina, $872,411

206 Sage Hill Dr, Lewis Center, Rockford Homes Inc To: Ali, Mariam & Warsame, Kaltuma, $580,192

257 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Dubose, Brian & Natasha, $572,390

509 Pisa Loop, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Ingram, Josiah & Adachi, Seina, $445,455

807 Village Park Dr, Powell, Wickham, James F & Toni A To: Bemmes, Emelia & Michael, $455,000

564 Kingsbury Rd, Delaware, Gordon, Jeffrey Michael & Partin, Shawna M To: Monaco, Gregory & Shield, Miranda, $555,000

8740 Greenburst Ct, Sunbury, Santos, Kimberlee Kyle & Steven Otto To: Pollock, Brian Alan & Brandie Christine, $490,000

28 S Franklin St, Delaware, Miller Legacy Investments Llc To: 5g Real Estate Llc, $650,000

6286 Deeside Dr, Dublin, Gillis, John R & Wilma Krohn To: Hark, James & Andrea K, $600,000

2383 Seton Dr, Lewis Center, Broadus, Charity & Brian To: Zheng, Kelly B & Ma Wing, Hang, $515,000

128 Cameo Woods Dr, Delaware, Glenross North Llc To: Nvr Inc, $100,000

1374 Cypress Point Dr, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $98,700

1414 Cypress Point Dr, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $98,700

7380 Lewis Center Rd, Westerville, Tepper, David P Jr & Carol To: Rammelsberg, Jamie A & Debra A, $175,000

746 Mill Crossing Dr, Westerville, Borchers, John C & Suzanne L Trustees To: Jenkins, James P Jr & Tina M, $578,150

109 Commerce Park Dr, Westerville, Pacific Premier Bank To: 109 Commerce Park Drive Llc, $740,000

4263 Pine View Dr, Galena, Martin, Warren H & Paula K Co Trustees To: Spencer, Chad E Trustee, $933,000