Issue at intersection of township

GALENA — Eventually there will be a roundabout at the intersection Dustin and Rome Corners roads in Berkshire Township, but for now, it’s still a safety concern.

The township’s Fall 2023 newsletter said, “Rome Corners Road traffic does not stop at the Dustin Road intersection, but those on Dustin Road are required to stop. There have been stop signs and warnings to this effect for years, but still a number of accidents due to drivers not paying attention and pulling out into oncoming traffic.”

While Berkshire is responsible for Dustin Road, Rome Corners is Delaware County’s responsibility. The county has rejected residents’ requests to make this a four-way stop because studies from the Engineer’s Office have said it is not warranted.

“Delaware County, however; did agree to make adjustments and allow more signage to the Dustin Road intersection approach including, added reflective strips, additional Cross Traffic Does Not Stop signs and new stop bars,” the township said.

In other Berkshire news, an added security feature means visitors need to be buzzed into the Township Hall, 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena. New landscaping and a concrete pad were added to the Berkshire Cemetery, routes 36/37 across from Bent Tree Golf Course.

Locally, Agape Mediterranean restaurant has opened in the township at 7162 Longhorn Drive off of Interstate 71.

In the Holiday Newsletter 2023, the township said there were several places nearby to pick up Christmas trees: Country Cabin, 3600 Wilson Road; Crackler Farms, 4971 Crackler Road; 1st Impressions, 9821 State Route 37; Fly Away Farm, 1950 Lackey Old State Road; Glass Family Farm, 6551 Lewis Center Road; Taylor Tree Farm, 3270 Wilson Road. There are also four churches in Berkshire: Gospel Light Baptist Church, 35 S. Galena Road; Living Word Lutheran Church, 7539 Dustin Road; Northgate Church, 51 Fourwinds Drive; St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9633 E. State Route 37.

It was also said the Roads and Maintenance Department received a new mowing tractor and was able to do more roadside and ditch mowing than in the past. They also completed a 0.75-mile walking path around the Township Hall, laying down nearly 400 tons of material.

In the Winter 2024 Newsletter, it was noted that Trustee Paul Disantis had been reelected. Appointed in February 2022, his current term extends through 2027.

Berkshire is working on a new comprehensive plan with the help of the firm Neighborhood Strategies. The last plan was done in 2017 when there were less than 3,500 residents and now there are more than 6,000. The township has put together a Strategic Planning Committee, made up of members from the community and Berkshire’s Zoning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.

“Growth and change are things we cannot change but with good planning we can help to keep the integrity of the Berkshire Township we know and love while striving to add to the community in a way that we will be proud of in the future,” the newsletter said.

On Jan. 8, the trustees approved a Park Complex across from the township hall with a three-season pavilion, playground, upgraded walking path, wildflower fields, along with basketball, pickleball and tennis courts. They also approved no parking signs on Abby Way between North Galena Road and Lyle Court.

Elford Construction broke ground on the Maintenance Building’s 4,800-square-foot expansion in March.

The township also reminded residents that it’s tax season. “While Berkshire Township does not have an income tax, it does have two Joint Economic Development Districts (JEDDs),” it said. “A JEDD is an agreement with municipality and a township that allows the township to administer the municipality’s income tax over a designated area. The City of Delaware collects the tax for JEDDs on our behalf should you work within its area. No resident currently resides within a JEDD.”

Lastly, Berkshire sent out an update following the recent storms. They had placed a dumpster at the hall to drop off storm debris.

“Our crews are out clearing any remaining debris in ditches and right of ways,” the notice said. “There is still a lot of work so please be patient. If you live on a county road, please be aware our crews cannot service those roads and your requests need to be to Delaware County.”

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.