Man killed in Liberty Township crash

An investigation is still ongoing after a Blacklick man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Liberty Township Saturday night.

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Sunday the crash occurred at approximately 10:22 p.m. on Filiz Lane, just east of Gediz Drive in Liberty Township when a northbound red 2005 Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle, driven by Seth M. Christie, 50, of Blacklick, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.

Christie was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

Troopers said a passenger on the vehicle, Seth D. Christie, 22, of Marion, was transported to Riverside Hospital in stable condition.

Troopers reported that neither driver or passenger were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Troopers said the crash remains under investigation and reported that alcohol is a suspected contributing factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Township Fire and EMS.