Township BZA busy with variances

WESTERVILLE — The Genoa Township Board of Zoning Appeals is more active than most BZAs, meeting nearly every month. Here’s a roundup of some recent meetings.

• On May 23, 2023, the BZA granted rear setback variances for two lots in the Highland Lakes East and Highland Lakes North subdivisions.

• The BZA granted front setback variances for two separate properties in the Dusty Pines and the Woodhaven Pines subdivisions at the meeting on June 27.

• A variance for a constructing a fence in a lot at the Orchard Lakes subdivision was approved by the BZA on July 25.

• A front setback variance for a lot in the Lake of the Woods subdivision was granted by the BZA on Aug. 22. Minutes said that also at the meeting, “the board and staff discussed some potential changes to the draft Rules of Procedure,” deciding “to review the document further and continue the discussion.”

• Three areas variances were approved on Sept. 26. One was for a lot in the Lake of the Woods, the second for a pool in the Boulder Ridge subdivision, and an addition to a business on Center Village Road.

• The meeting scheduled for Oct. 24 was canceled.

• The BZA next met on Nov. 28, where there were two hearings. Cardinal Self Storage on Maxtown Road received a variance “to allow the maximum floor area of a commonly controlled business operation to exceed the maximum allowed 65,000-square-feet,” minutes said. The other was to allow a home at Hoover Woods Drive to exceed the maximum allowed building height of 35 feet, which was granted a continuance.

• At its final meeting of the year on Dec. 19, the BZA granted that height change to 41 feet for the home with a Galena address. They also approved a side yard setback for a lot in Highland Lakes.

• The first BZA meeting of 2024 on Jan. 23 had the board adopting the Board of Zoning Appeals Rules of Procedures with minor edits.

• On Feb. 27, the BZA heard applications for two variances, the first for a nearly-four-acre parcel on Jaycox Road “to allow for the creation of two lots of less than the required two acres.” This was granted a continuance. The second was for an accessory building that exceeds the maximum height of 22 feet on a lot at Galena Pointe. This was approved.

The remaining BZA meetings for 2024 are scheduled for June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17. They are held at 7 p.m. in the Genoa Township Community Hall, 5111 S. Old 3C Hwy., Westerville.

The BZA consists of Chair Mark Harmon, Vice Chair David Buhn, Paul Hanson, Mark Phillips and Teresa Yu. Jerrad Christian and Bob DeRose are the alternates. Paul Benson and Susan Dorsch are deputy zoning inspectors for the Genoa Township Development and Zoning Department. Joe Shafer is director of Development and Zoning. Peter Griggs of Brosius, Johnson and Griggs was also present for a meeting.

For more information, visit www.genoatwp.com.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.