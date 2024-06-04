DACC seeking nominations for HOF

The Delaware Area Career Center (DACC) has opened the nomination window for the 2024 Hall of Fame induction. Community members are invited to nominate outstanding graduates who have made significant contributions to their professions and communities.

Eligible nominees are DACC graduates who completed a high school or adult workforce program at least 10 years ago and graduated in good standing from their associate school district. Nominations can be made by family members, employers, colleagues, teachers, or friends, and must be submitted by June 14.

A panel of judges will evaluate the nominees based on their professional achievements and community impact. The selected Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in August and honored at the annual DACC Advisory Committee meeting in October, in front of central Ohio’s business leaders.

For over 50 years, DACC has been a leader in career-technical education, empowering high school and adult students across Delaware County. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony, first held in 1995, celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of our alumni.

Submit your nominations for the 2024 DACC Hall of Fame online at www.DelawareAreaCC.org/nominations by June 14.

Submitted by the Delaware Area Career Center.