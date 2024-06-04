DCHS to host upcoming Stratford Festival

The Delaware County Historical Society will present the second annual Stratford Festival and Ice Cream Social from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, with activities, entertainment and, of course, ice cream, at 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware.

Tours of several historic Stratford homes will be offered, including several residences built in the first half of the 19th century. Other tours include the 176-year-old Meeker Barn and 201-year-old Meeker House. Reenactors Brent Carson and Nancy Fleming will be featured.

Steven Ball will play Civil War music and the Ohio Heartland Chorus will perform. Magician Nate the Great will be on hand, and a kids zone will include historic games, a make-and-take project and a replica archaeological dig for kids ages 4 through 12. Diggers can keep what they find! Displays and demonstrations will feature Native American artifacts, Wildlife Center animals, weaving demonstrations and a military marching drill. People can purchase deaccessioned items such as books, photos and antiques.

Riverside Dairy will give away the first 100 ice cream or gelato cones. The Backstretch food truck will be available.

Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-second-annual-stratford-festival-and-ice-cream-social-tickets-907100521077. Children under the age of 6 are admitted free.

Sponsors of the event are Smith Feinke Minton Insurance, Habitec Security, Suburban Natural Gas, Ohio Living/Sarah Moore, Richwood Bank, Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, and Tito Paul – State Farm Insurance.

For more information, visit www.delawareohiohistory.org or call 740-369-3831.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a no-profit organization committed to promoting, preserving and sustaining interest in the history of Delaware County, Ohio. In addition to regular educational programming for all ages, DCHS owns and curates exhibits at several historical sites, including the Nash House Museum, Meeker Homestead Museum, the Millworker Cottage, and the Delaware Historic Jail & Sheriff’s Residence.

To learn more, view event and exhibit schedules, and find additional museum information at https://www.delawareohiohistory.org/. The organization also operates The Barn at Stratford event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special gatherings. To learn more, visit https://barnatstratford.org/.

Submitted by the Delaware County Historical Society.