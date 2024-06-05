Summer on Winter Concert Series to begin June 12

Main Street Delaware is announcing good news that’s sure to be music to everyone’s ears: This year’s Summer on Winter Concert Series will feature four free monthly concerts running from June to September.

The expanded series gives music fans one more chance to dance in the city streets and enjoy DORA refreshments during the downtown Delaware concerts. All concerts will take place outdoors from 7 to 9 p.m. on West Winter Street between North Sandusky and North Franklin streets.

The 2024 series kicks off June 12 with Phoenix Rising, a Columbus-based rock cover band that plays favorites from the ’70s to today. The four-member band features Kelly Rush on lead vocals.

Other 2024 Summer on Winter concerts are:

• July 17 – The Martini Affair. This Columbus-based band describes itself as “an explosive dance party band” performing “legendary party favorites to the hottest songs off the radio today.” The five-member band features lead vocalists Jess Hanks and Jenna Rinehart.

• Aug. 21 – Gypsy Kyngs. This five-member Central Ohio band promises fans, “There’s no party like a Gypsy Kyngs party!”

• Sept. 25 – RockHouse. This Columbus-based ’80s cover band entertains with a setlist described as “jam-packed with all of the fist-pumping, danceable rock hits from the decade that was built on hairspray and spandex.” The four-member band features lead vocals by Doug Blessing.

The 2024 Summer on Winter Concert series is sponsored by Steven Kline Productions as well as First Commonwealth Bank, Sunbelt Rentals, Regus/HQ, and JREP Real Estate Development.

Learn more about these and all Main Street Delaware activities and opportunities at www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

Main Street Delaware is a 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. In addition to coordinating the First Friday celebrations and downtown Farmers Markets, Main Street Delaware oversees the community Home for the Holidays celebration, and more. Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community. For additional information, contact 740-362-6050 or [email protected]. Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

Submitted by Main Street Delaware.