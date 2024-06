Delaware County Property Transfers

7933 Genova Dr, Galena, Reserve At Vinmar Llc The To: Romanelli And Hughes Building Company, $163,000

6309 Pinehurst Pointe, Westerville, Clum, Suk Cha To: Clum, Karen & Eric, $351,250

5419 Willow Bend Ct, Westerville, Orr, Ralph G & Denice M To: Lafrance, Daniel & Amy, $687,900

7933 Genova Dr, Galena, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Hosack, Elizabeth Fanning & Walter, Martin Trustees, $979,900

377 Wyndham Park, Westerville, Mason, Trudy K & Michael W To: Reichart, Elaine, $475,000

6371 Lake Trail Dr, Westerville, Worboy, Joe Jeremiah & Nicolette To: Mccallister, Chad & Jessica, $625,000

9102 Ellersly Dr, Lewis Center, Gaskalla, Mary Jo To: Damanti, Keith & Shuman, Catie, $371,000

8224 Orange Station Loop, Lewis Center, Zachariah, Reji & Chinnama R To: Custer, Lucas & Halle, $575,000

7271 Grafton Ln, Galena, Trinity Home Builders Llc To: Tripp, Christine Mary & Alan Dale, $697,210

459 Buckstone Pl, Westerville, O’Connell, George F & Mary T To: Ford, Roy E & Tomiko, $348,500

1955 Mulberry Ln, Lewis Center, 3 Pillar Lot Holdings Llc To: Bennington, Brandi, $689,823

219 E High St, Ashley, Mcfarland, Alvin L & Elaine To: Fox, Katherine & Pinyerd, Kevin, $305,000

4307 Flamingo Dr, Lewis Center, 3 Pillar Homes Villas At Old Harbor West Llc To: Moore, Tracy S & Robert F, $664,500

6512 Collingwood Dr, Westerville, Ferrara, Isobelle Trustee To: Ancona, Armando & Kelcee, $416,000

540 Regency Bnd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Panpalia, Yash & Saboo, Preeti, $894,940

118 Marvin Ln, Delaware, Arvm 5 Llc To: Crissinger, Paula, $279,900