Oxford Township trustees take action

ASHLEY — The Oxford Township Board of Trustees met on Dec. 14, 2023, where two residents suggested park signs for people to pick up after their pets. Abbey Trimble, of the Delaware Public Health District,o discussed planning for the solar eclipse that took place on April 8.

In other business on Dec. 12, Owen Adams was appointed to the Oxford Township Zoning Commission, and George Patterson was appointed to the Zoning Appeals Board. There were 16 permits issued in 2023.

The trustees held a special year-end meeting the morning of Dec. 28. “The purpose of this meeting is to finalize township business for the fiscal year 2023 and conduct any other township business, if necessary,” the minutes said. The trustees approved a one-year contract to Leah Curren to coordinate township hall rentals. There were 52 rentals in 2023.

The first meeting of 2024 was the annual organizational meeting on Jan. 9. It was determined the trustees would meet at 8 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Oxford Township Hall, 5125 Shoemaker Road, Ashley. There was also discussion on the passage of State Issue 2.

“John Hower with Rinehart, Walters & Danner Insurance Agency reviewed the township’s upcoming insurance policy with Ohio Plan,” at the Feb. 13 trustee meeting, minutes said. “There was discussion to reduce the value of the old township hall and increase the value of the current township hall.”

Doug Riedel, of the Delaware County Engineer’s Office, spoke to the trustees on March 12 about the annual road projects. “There will be a small bridge replacement on Dulin Road this year that will close the road for approximately two months,” the minutes said. “Also, in 2025 there will be a bridge replacement on Steamtown Road over Alum Creek just east of Ashley Road that will close the road for approximately five months.”

Road conditions in the township will be checked to see if there is a need to apply for a road improvement project grant. It was said that a lot of asphalt cold patch would be needed on the township’s roads.

Also on March 12, it was noted that reelected Fiscal Officer Joyce Leienberger’s new term starts April 1. There was also discussion about recommendations from the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission.

The trustees are Chairman James Hatten, Steve Lewis and Vice Chairman Craig Pittman. Attendees include Zoning Inspector Duane Matlack, Road Maintenance Supervisor Jim Viers, and Wornstaff Memorial Public Library Director Amee Sword.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.