Zoning Commission holds workshops

GALENA — The Harlem Township Zoning Commission has had a number of recent meetings, and here’s the highlights of them.

• The commission met on Dec. 4, 2023, where it heard a request to rezone 5 acres on Green-Cook Road, Sunbury, from Agricultural Residential (AR-1) to Farm Residential (FR-1). This was approved. There was also a discussion of “development conservation” at the southeast corner of Gorsuch and Harlem roads. “The name of the project has been changed from The Estates at Duncan Run to The Conservancy at Duncan Run,” minutes said. The commission then approved procedural guidelines for zoning amendments, applications for amendment of the Township Zoning Map, and checklist for completion of application for Zoning Amendments form.

• There was a workshop meeting on Dec. 11. Scott Sanders, Director of the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission, was present at this and subsequent workshops. There was discussion of five zoning resolution articles, with latest versions approved by the commission. This was formalized on Jan. 8, 2024, as conforming “to the intent of the Harlem Township Comprehensive Plan and appears to meet applicable aspects of the Harlem Township Zoning Resolution,” and recommended them to the township trustees for approval.

• The first Zoning Commission meeting of 2024 was on Jan. 8 and included organizational matters. Discussion included zoning fees, and whether there should be a fence fee. “Fence fees have not been addressed, or even used in the township … that issue will be addressed on an as-is-needed basis.”

• The workshop meeting on Jan. 22 included suggestions to prospective applicants to complete a Planned Commercial Development application and a rezoning from AR-1 to FR-1.

• The Feb. 5 meeting featured talk about a Planned Residential Conservation District application, and “The Commission discussed the responsibility of keeping residents informed of developments in the community.”

• The Feb. 12 workshop meeting had the commission approving the application for amendment to the township zoning map form, and much discussion on various revisions to the zoning code.

• A zoning hearing was held March 4 for the rezoning from AR-1 to FR-1. The applicant wished to build a new family home on their Miller-Paul Road, Westerville property.

• The commission’s March 11 workshop included discussions of definitions, such as “net acreage density and gross, as well as net developable acreage.”

• On April 1, the rezoning hearing resumed, culminating in it being unanimously recommended for approval by the Harlem Township Board of Trustees on April 17.

The most recent zoning workshop meeting was on April 8.

The Harlem Township Zoning Commission consists of Brittany Hoperich, Chair Mike Kabler, Virginia Lewis, Joni Manson and Tom Nied. Mike Cannon is zoning director; Valerie Hamill is the administrative assistant. The commission meets at the Harlem Township Fire Station, 3883 S. State Route 605, Galena.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.