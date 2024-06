Delaware County Property Transfers

22 Euclid Ave, Delaware, Jones, Mark D & Tarri L To: Jones, Hunter A & Ethan M, $110,000

617 Executive Blvd, Delaware, Buckingham, Stephanie K & Christopher G To: Murray, Desiree & Woods, James Jr, $308,000

131 Ruby Red Ln, Delaware, Smith, Richard H & Roline G To: Castillo, Liping & Jose Fernando, $460,000

3480 Shoal Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Teanjui, Narongdeat & Rungbenjawanich, Jaruchar, $489,290

1617 Denman Ln, Delaware, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Annamaneni, Venkata Naga Kiran & Deepthi, $672,538

2637 Delamere Ct, Delaware, Selah Homes Oh Llc To: Fiumano, Matthew & Jennifer, $1,041,918

147 Harrison Dr, Sunbury, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Gray, Allegra Trustee, $545,525

300 N Vernon St, Sunbury, Sparks, Michelle L To: Mayes, Triston, $232,750

338 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Camerlengo, Fargo J To: Kurelko, Sabrina A & Thompson, Wesley J, $449,000

2300 Cove Point Ct, Powell, Godfrey, Lora P & Lloyd P To: Crocker, Curtis David & Abbott, Virginia Leigh, $1,190,000

118 Braddington Ct, Delaware, Devault, Susan L Trustee To: Lynch, Melody V, $285,000

8777 Twigg-Hupp Rd, Sunbury, Meade, Amanda J To: Kontul, Joseph & Samantha E, $306,000

8115 Joshua Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Zigbuo, Caroline & Alexander, $823,440

172 Franks Field Dr, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Boateng, Juliana & Gyimah, Emmanueal Awuah, $492,945