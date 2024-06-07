Trustees in Trenton Twp. trying to shape future

SUNBURY — Getting caught up on recent Trenton Township Trustee meetings, here are the highlights:

• On Dec. 6, 2023, it was “reported that the Comprehensive Planning Committee identified properties that may be developed in township,” the minutes said. “Township may need to consider offering subdivision enticements. The properties recently annexed are a Type II which basically means they are in the Sunbury City, but the township keeps the rights to the land taxes and Sunbury will get the zoning fees and income taxes.”

• The last trustees meeting of 2023 was on Dec. 28. The year-end meeting included passage of reimbursable insurance benefits for “a group health care plan to its elected officers and eligible employees.” The township lists two departments: Road and Zoning.

• The organizational, roads and inventory meeting took place on Jan. 10. It was noted that a tree needed removed on Dent Road and a chip-and-seal to Creek Road.

• A member of the public thanked the trustees “for pursuing the repair of Route 605,” minutes of the Feb. 7 meeting said. “He said it is really nice and quiet after the repair.” It was reported the BST&G Fire Department had 125 runs in December of 2023, with 18 of them being in Trenton. There was a total of 1,587 BST&G runs in the four communities it serves 2023.

• The township’s Trash Days will be June 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., it was said at the March 6 meeting. This is for township residents only. Details are available on www.trentontwp.com.

• A special meeting was held on March 19, where the trustees approved hiring the law firm of Brosius, Johnson & Griggs, LLC for the year as the township’s legal counsel.

• The township held community meetings in April “to discuss working on a new comprehensive plan to help shape the future of our community,” the Trenton Facebook page posted. “Each meeting will have the same content. We are providing you, the citizens, an opportunity to voice your opinion at this meeting and through an online survey.”

The Gazette will have a future article on this meeting.

The Trenton Township Board of Trustees consists of Chair Mark Almendinger, Richard Fisher and Vice Chair Kevin Justice. Keith Barney is road and cemetery supervisor, Mike Dattilo is zoning inspector and Cindy Walton is fiscal officer. Trustees meet the first Wednesday of the month at the township maintenance and office building, 15495 Hartford Road, Sunbury.

