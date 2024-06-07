Kinnell Galena’s new mayor is sworn in

GALENA — New Mayor Jeff Kinnell was sworn in at the Village Council meeting on Jan. 3, and former Mayor Jill Love was presented with flowers. Council President Kathy Krupa also swore in new council members Gillian Doucette and Mike Fry.

Also at the meeting, council approved a temporary 2024 budget, financial arrangements regarding the Miller Farms subdivision with M/I Homes, Inc., and a sanitary sewer billing agreement between the village and Del-Co Water Company, Inc.

On Jan. 22, Kinnell gave his first report and “thanked the residents of Galena for the opportunity to serve (and) acknowledged that council has an important role in securing the future of the village.”

When Kinnell ran last fall, his information was not received by The Gazette in time for our election preview.

“Galena deserves a new Mayor with the experience to lead our village towards a successful future,” Kinnell wrote at that time. “Working in partnership with our community, I will build a future for Galena that is both prosperous and true to its deep heritage, and quaint, small-town feel. My experience as an effective technology sales executive, and negotiator, has positioned me well to thoughtfully manage our fiscal resources, maintain our independence, improve our common areas, and develop a comprehensive safety and security plan for the village.”

After his election, Kinnell wrote to residents in a newsletter, “As your new mayor, I am proud to call Galena my home. Galena’s historic charm and small-town atmosphere is uncommon to central Ohio. Part of Galena’s unique character extends to our small business community… The village embraces our small business owners and encourage our residents to learn more about the unique establishments in our village and frequent them often.

“In January, the village established a Safety and Security Committee with the mission of creating a community-focused plan to enhance the safety and well-being of our residents,” Kinnell continued. “My thanks go out to Tim Erb, resident of Blackhawk Estates for agreeing to chair this committee. On March 16… the committee will be hosting the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for a 1-hour neighborhood block watch education session. All residents are invited to attend.”

At the Feb. 26 Village Council meeting, it was said “the tentative date for installation of the playground equipment is April 2024.” On first reading, council approved “an agreement with the City of Columbus regarding a subsurface quit claim easement for sanitary sewer purposes.”

A community assistance event took place on March 22, following the tornado that struck the village on March 14. The Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the following agencies were present: American Red Cross, Delaware County Veterans Services, Delaware Public Health District, United Way of Delaware County.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) secured a federal disaster declaration for Ohio following the tornadoes.

Council also met on March 25, where guests from the local chapters of the American Red Cross and Homeland Security updated them on the recent storm. The mayor gave certificates of appreciation to Pete Casuccio, Chris Durrence, Tim Erb and Michelle Parsons for going “above and beyond helping throughout the village.”

Galena Village Council typically meets at 6 p.m. in council chambers of the Village Hall, 109 Harrison St., Galena.

For more information about the village, visit galenaohio.gov (website), Village of Galena (Facebook), The Village of Galena (YouTube) or Village of Galena (Instagram).

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.