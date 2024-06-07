Kit homes opening for tours

A look inside some of the kit homes in Delaware’s Northwest Neighborhood. Courtesy | Boardman Arts Park A look inside some of the kit homes in Delaware’s Northwest Neighborhood. Courtesy | Boardman Arts Park A look inside some of the kit homes in Delaware’s Northwest Neighborhood. Courtesy | Boardman Arts Park

Boardman Arts Park and the Delaware County Historical Society are partnering to offer the community an exciting opportunity to tour six kit homes in Delaware’s Northwest Neighborhood.

Today, it feels like you can order almost anything from Amazon. Almost 100 years ago, the Sears Catalog served a similar role; you could order clothes, tools, dishes … and houses! Your brand new home would be shipped to you in kit form (think Ikea) with detailed plans on how to put the pieces together.

Several of these houses are right in Delaware — treasures within the historic Northwest Neighborhood!

A self-guided tour on Saturday, June 8, from 1-4 p.m. will explore six identified kit homes in Delaware, along with two artifact stops that will include fascinating facts about each home. Tickets are $25 per person when purchased in advance at givebutter.com/KitHomeTour or the Delaware Antique Mall and $30 per ticket the day of the tour.

Please note that when you purchase in advance, you will receive a ticket voucher confirmation. On the day of the tour, you’ll exchange this ticket voucher for a program (your official ticket) at Boardman Arts Park, located at 154 W. William St., Delaware. You must do this first before starting the tour. Please be advised there are no refunds, no rain dates, and properties are not ADA compliant.

The Kit Home Tour is a fundraiser for Boardman Arts Park and the Delaware County Historical Society — two local nonprofits. Money raised will go towards development and programming for both organizations

Submitted by Boardman Arts Park.