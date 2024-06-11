Brown trustees go over site plans

The Brown Township Board of Trustees has met a couple of times this year, and here’s highlights from those meetings.

• A special meeting was held on Jan. 3. “The neighbor to the north of the maintenance garage property” on North Old State Road met with a trustee, and “was concerned with light pollution as well as wanting to see a privacy fence” between properties, and trespassing “from the park area and parking lot,” minutes said.

• Kingston Township Road Superintendent Fred Neace attended the Jan. 9 meeting to discuss the mutual aid agreement, saying Kingston would like to keep it the same. Troy Township had said it had concerns. In new business, there was discussion on trying to make Kilbourne more walkable and improving the sidewalks.

Doug Reidel from the Delaware County Engineer’s Office was also present, sharing the road improvement program proposal, which was approved by the trustees in the amount of $288,200. He also discussed how the Berlin Business Park could impact the township. “Piatt Road plans to go all the way north up to 36/37 and terminates at Baker Road… Ohio Department of Transportation is working with Berlin Township to make sure the road plans all mesh. Rolyson/Piatt are one of the roads that would connect the business park north. This is to avoid ending up like route 23,” minutes said.

• On Jan. 18, Cathy Ramondelli from MS Consultants presented drawings and maps to the trustees on a proposed maintenance facility and park. MS Consultants will meet again with the trustees with site revisions.

• That special meeting took place Jan. 31, with Kyle Feldman joining Ramondelli from MS. The site plan modifications were approved.

• Personnel issues were discussed in executive session at a special meeting on Feb. 13. A regular meeting held afterward saw the trustees approving the township records retention proposal.

• The site plan was again discussed at a special meeting on Feb. 15. Among other things, an address for the maintenance garage was being obtained.

• An emergency meeting on Feb. 19 saw the trustees approving the purchase of a Ford F-450 regular cab dump truck with long chassis plus toolbox for $74,015, and the hiring of a part-time buildings and groundskeeper.

• A special meeting on Feb. 29 included MS saying all drawings would be ready by March 18 and go to bid, with bids opened on April 9.

The trustees are Charles Miley, Connie Skinner and Gary Stegner. Peggy Link is fiscal officer, Beth Harp is cemetery sexton and Dan Gladman is the road superintendent. The zoning officials are Inspector Steve Lisano, Secretary Vicki Sheets; Zoning Commission members are Ian Capwell, Keith Holewinski, Gary Jones, Chris Rhinehart, Kyle Vanderhoff, alternates Stan Bean and Julie Lisano; Zoning Appeals members are Shane Askins, Donald Dicke, Brad Ebersole, Chris Shamro, Chris Thompson and alternate Linda Sheets.

Trustee meetings are held at 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Zoning 7 p.m. first Thursdays, BZA second Wednesdays if needed, all in the Township Hall, 5555 St. Rt. 521, Delaware.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.