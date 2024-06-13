Gigi D’Orisio (left), of Bishop Watterson High School, and Lauren Hardy (right), of Olentangy Liberty High School, prepare to work the red carpet at the 2024 CAPA Marquee Awards. Courtesy | Abby Valencic CAPA honors Hardy, Olentangy High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) announced the winners in all 13 categories of the 2024 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation at its annual student showcase held Thursday at the Ohio Theatre.

In addition to announcing the 2023-2024 winners, the event featured performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporated nominated students from participating high schools. A student technical team also worked backstage.

Designed to recognize and celebrate the wealth of high-caliber musical theatre talent in central Ohio, this year-long, educational program offers selected high schools the opportunity to participate in professional theatre education activities throughout the school year. During the 2023-24 school year, each of the 22 participating central Ohio high schools also submitted a musical theatre production for review by the program’s team of professional adjudicators.

The 2023-2024 CAPA Marquee Award winners are:

Best Musical Production

Whetstone High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Best Actress in a Leading Role Sponsored by Johnson Investment Counsel

Allie Gomez, Upper Arlington High School, Cady Heron in “Mean Girls” (School Edition)

Best Actor in a Leading Role Sponsored by Danbert, Inc.

Christian Strong, Pickerington High School North, Shrek in “Shrek The Musical”

Best Direction Sponsored by Denison University

Christopher Ray, Whetstone High School, “Little Shop of Horrors”

Outstanding Ensemble Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, N.A.

Olentangy High School, “Catch Me If You Can”

Outstanding Dance Execution Sponsored by Kimball Midwest

Olentangy High School, “Catch Me If You Can”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role Sponsored by Huntington

Sammie Ross, Bexley High School, Melpomene in “Xanadu”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Sponsored by ESP

Gage Freshour, Whetstone High School, Orin Scrivello in “Little Shop of Horrors”

Outstanding Technical Execution Sponsored by Mary Beth and Luke McCormick

Fairfield Union High School, “Mamma Mia!,” Stage Manager: Carter McCrady

Outstanding Student Designer Sponsored by The Pam and Jack Beeler Family Fund of The Columbus Foundation

Aubrielle Behary, Westerville South High School, Costume Design, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

Backstage Excellence Sponsored by ImprovEdge

Props & Costume Management Crew, Whetstone High School, “Little Shop of Horrors”

Outstanding Student Orchestra Sponsored by The DiMarco Family Fund of The Columbus Foundation

Grove City High School, “Shrek The Musical”

Allie Gomez and Christian Strong, winners of Best Actress and Actor in a Leading Role, will now compete nationally at The 2024 Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards. They will participate in “Jimmys Week,” a 10-day theatre intensive led by Broadway professionals and industry experts, and compete on the national level for the 2024 Jimmy Awards® for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

Additionally, CAPA nominated two students for the National Student Reporter program – Lauren Hardy, of Olentangy Liberty High School, and Gigi D’Orisio, of Bishop Watterson High School. The category is sponsored locally by WBNS-10TV.

Hardy was selected by the Jimmy Awards as one of 10 national finalists.

Submitted by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA).