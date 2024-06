Births

The following births were reported by Grady Memorial Hospital:

• May 23 — Aspen Jean Rogers, daughter of Velvet and Brandon Rogers.

• June 3 — Kayland Webster, son of Skylyn Bell and Corey Webster of Marion.

• June 3 — Callie Conner, daughter of Rosey and Travis Conner of Marengo.

Birth announcements are printed with permission.