OWU ties for 135th in Learfield Cup

Ohio Wesleyan University tied for 135th place among NCAA Division III institutions in the final 2023-24 Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup standings, it was announced by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

Ohio Wesleyan compiled 45 points during the spring season, with the men’s track & field team recording 45 points with its 27th-place tie at the NCAA Division III championship. The 45 points increased Ohio Wesleyan’s total to 145 for the 2023-24 academic year. Last year, Ohio Wesleyan finished 144th overall with a total of 122½ points.

Ohio Wesleyan finished the fall 2023 season with 50 points. The Battling Bishop men’s soccer team chalking up 50 points by advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament, the Bishops’ NCAA-record 44th Division III playoff appearance. The 75 points scored by Ohio Wesleyan during the fall 2022 season was tops among North Coast Athletic Conference institutions.

Ohio Wesleyan added 50 points during the winter 2023-24 season, with the women’s basketball team tallying 50 points by advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Ohio Wesleyan’s best finish in the Learfield Cup standings came in 1998-99, when the Bishops tied for 17th place. Ohio Wesleyan has 5 top-25 finishes in the Learfield Cup standings, most recently in 2002-03.

The Learfield Sports Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between NACDA and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s national finish in up to 18 sports — nine women’s and nine men’s.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.