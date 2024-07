Births

The following births were reported by Grady Memorial Hospital:

• June 14 — Cooper Bailey, son of Cora Bailey and Christopher Wells of Ashley.

• June 20 — Carter Thompson, son of Tiffany Hajduk and Dilon Thompson of Delaware.

• June 24 — Khamari Stevens, son of Savanna and Shamon Stevens of Delaware.

