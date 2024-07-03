Boardman Arts Park receives $1M

Phase 1 of the Whimsy Venue at Boardman Arts Park involves the construction of the Whimsy Performance State (pictured). The 50-by-30 stage will be designed to look like a towering organic structure growing out of the ground, and the canopy will be made of colorful steel and iridescent resin. Courtesy | Delaware Arts Park This drawing by Rod Arter shows the Whimsy Venue, which will be a 2-acre performance area on the William Street facing festival field at Boardman Arts Park in Delaware. Courtesy | Delaware Arts Park

Delaware’s Boardman Arts Park has been announced as one of 12 entities in Delaware County to receive government funding for upcoming projects.

On June 10, state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) announced the investment of millions of dollars from the One-Time Strategic Community Investment Fund (OTSCIF) to fund “meaningful projects that will benefit our local communities and residents for years to come.”

The one-time fund, which was established as part of the state’s operating budget passed last June, set aside $700 million as an additional source of funding allowing communities and organizations to apply for help with projects that might not qualify as part of the state’s traditional capital budget that is set every two years.

“The OTSCIF provided our counties a unique opportunity to look at their needs and see how the state could provide financial resources to positively impact each community,” Brenner said in a press release. “I wanted to make sure the dollars were spread around so that they benefit every part of the district.”

Boardman Arts Park is set to receive $1 million to kick off the first phase of its “Whimsy Venue” project, a project the park said it’s had “big aspirations” to make a reality. The first phase includes an “iconic art-forward large stage designed by Tony Ball with Tork Collaborative Arts,” according to the park, as well as enhancing the grounds with wrought iron fencing and a mosaic entrance off William Street.

“This award would not have been possible without all Boardman Arts Park’s supporters who wrote letters and advocated for the park to make this first large step a reality,” the park said in a release.

Among those supporters thanked in the release are Brenner, state Rep. Brian Lorenz, the county commissioners, City Manager Tom Homan, the Delaware Parks & Recreation Department, the Central Ohio Symphony, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Wesleyan University, the Arena Fair Theatre and local band Vinntage.

With the additional funding, Boardman Arts Park said it’s 93% of the way to fully covering the cost of phase one and will continue to fundraise for the remaining money. Businesses and individuals interested in helping with the funding efforts can fill out a support inquiry at boardmanartspark.org.

Additional details on the Whimsy Venue project are also available on the website.

Other Delaware County projects receiving OTSCIF funding include:

• Little Brown Jug grandstand renovation – $1.5 million

• Sunbury Ohio-to-Erie Trail expansion – $1.25 million

• Stockhands Horses for Healing capital project – $408,000

• Dempsey Wildlife and Education renovation – $600,000

• Delaware County Bicentennial Barn renovation – $500,000

• Powell Adventure Park expansion – $480,000

• “Smuirfield” golf project – $225,000

• VFW Sunbury Post 8736 roof repairs – $28,500

• Worenstaff Memorial Public Library renovation – $34,000

• Safe Harbor Ohio – $500,000

