142 Bishops named to NCAC Academic Honor Roll

A total of 142 Ohio Wesleyan University student-athletes were named to the North Coast Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll, it was announced by the NCAC.

To be named to the NCAC Academic Honor Roll, one must be at least a sophomore on an active roster in a sport sponsored by the conference and hold a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher. A total of 1,259 student-athletes were named to the NCAC Academic Honor Roll.

Many of the OWU honorees included local standouts like juniors Ashley Beatty and Chelsea Edington, both Buckeye Valley graduates; senior Nicole Klabus, junior Ryan Smudz and sophomore Ava Bruns, Delaware Hayes grads; junior Landon Kuhn, who went to Olentangy Berlin; senior Drew Thornton and sophomore Coral Pierson from Olentangy Liberty; and junior Tyler Yanka, an Olentangy Orange grad.

Others named to the NCAC Academic Honor Roll were sophomore Katie Adams (Lebanon), sophomore Kelsey Adelman (Louisville), junior Spencer Amacher (Blacksburg, Va./Blue Ridge School), senior Alyssa Back (Newark), sophomore Lily Bechina (Chicago, Ill./Jones College Prep), senior Bryan Benavente (San Diego, Calif./Mt. Carmel), sophomore Andrew Bentz (Marysville), senior Sara Bias (Sandusky/St. Mary’s Central Catholic), sophomore Joaquim Bila (Westbrook, Maine/North Yarmouth Academy), junior Brynn Blackstone (Westerville/North), sophomore Reagan Brake (McPherson, Kan./Inman), junior Noah Brazytis (Euclid/Cleveland St. Ignatius), senior Ben Buroker (Providence, R.I./Moses Brown School), senior Josh Cabacungan (Medina), junior Amara Carlson (Dublin/Coffman), senior Alex Casper (Green), senior Sophia Cegledy (Pataskala/Bishop Hartley), senior Katie Chittum (Hebron/Lakewood), senior Gabriel Chlebowski (Toledo/St. John’s), sophomore Noah Citek (Long Beach, Calif./St. John Bosco), sophomore Claire Coleman (Cincinnati/Ursuline Academy), junior Casey Conklin (Marcellus, N.Y.), sophomore Ellie Conroy (Worthington/Thomas Worthington), senior Natalie Coontz (Dublin/Jerome), sophomore Dom Costa (Granville), senior Hannah Cox (Orange, Calif./El Modena), sophomore Xander Craven (Franklinville, N.C./Greensboro Day School), senior Allie Crawford (West Hartford, Conn./Hall), sophomore Shae Cretu (Livonia, Mich./St. Catherine of Siena Academy), sophomore Halle Dacek (Middleburg Heights/Berea-Midpark), sophomore Quinn Dachisen (Byram, N.J./Lenape Valley Regional), junior Gabi Dahllof (Bear, Del./Caravel Academy), sophomore Olivia Danley (Del Rio, Texas/Independence (Va.)), senior Sophia DelGallo (Braintree, Mass.), senior Lauren Denison (Pataskala/Watkins Memorial), sophomore Kendall Dieringer (St. Marys/Memorial), sophomore Phoebe Dreschel (Castalia/Margaretta), sophomore Maisie Dugger (Dover), junior Emily Dunn (Hillsborough, N.J./The Hill (Pa.) School), sophomore Chase Ellis (Hilliard/Darby), senior Jamison Ellis (North Canton/Hoover), junior Caroline Fleming (Pittsburgh, Pa./South Fayette), senior Brandon Frankel (Buffalo Grove, Ill./Stevenson), sophomore Sam Frary (Concord, Calif./Clayton Valley Charter), senior Tori Garey (Pataskala/Bishop Hartley), junior Lauren Gerber (Worthington/Thomas Worthington), sophomore Anna Haines (Reynoldsburg), senior Sophia Holupka (Hillsboro, Mo.), senior Elizabeth Homan (Cincinnati/Anderson), senior Siarra Hoover (Frazeysburg/Newark Licking Valley), junior Wes Horton (Columbus/Thomas Worthington), sophomore Maddie Hoyt (Pataskala/Watkins Memorial), junior Brady Hunt (Maineville/Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy), sophomore Josh Hurst (Port Clinton), sophomore Austin Jackson (Johnstown/Johnstown-Monroe), senior Zach Jasper (Hilliard/Darby), junior Blake Johnson (Centerburg), senior Payne Johnson (Barnesville), junior Kory Kaiser (Cincinnati/West Clermont), junior Coleman Kegler (Columbus/Upper Arlington), senior Megan Knee (San Diego, Calif./Mt. Carmel), sophomore Makenna Knisley (Washington Court House/Washington), sophomore Athena Kolettis (Northfield/Nordonia), junior Cate Kuhlman (Winchester, Mass.), senior Lauren Kunzler (Lancaster), sophomore Jake Lash (Wilton, Conn.), junior Sophie Leohner (Columbus/Upper Arlington), sophomore Matt Lewis (Pataskala/Watkins Memorial), senior Dylan Liggett (Medina/Highland), sophomore Madeline Lundin (Rocky River), and senior Addystin Lykins (Carey).

Also, sophomore Elisabeth Madore (Lexington), senior Sammy Maglott (Fredericktown), senior Heath Manson (Massillon/Washington), sophomore Alyssa Markell (Leesburg, Va./Loudoun County), junior Stephanie Marquardt (Cleveland/Parma Padua Franciscan), junior Sarah Mazzei (Rocky River), junior Meg McCarthy (Trumbull, Conn.), senior Cole Metzler (Canal Winchester), senior Evan Miller (Wooster), sophomore Nick Missler (Bellevue), senior Amanda Momany (Toledo/St. Ursula Academy), senior Jason Monos (Amherst/Steele), sophomore Colton Moone (South Vienna/Northeastern), sophomore Lukas Muench (Tampa, Fla./Tampa Preparatory), senior Melissa Murray (Chardon/Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin), senior Anna Nacci (Wooster), senior Liam Nash (Saco, Maine/Thornton Academy), sophomore Paige Neal (Louisville, Ky./duPont Manual), junior Zoë Nelson (Frederick, Md./Urbana), senior Ireland Nowak (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), sophomore Gabe O’Reilly (Westerville/Columbus St. Charles), junior Mike Ostertag (Chester Springs, Pa./Downingtown East), junior Avery Panozzo (Denver, Colo./Mullen), junior Rachel Peters (Copley), sophomore Blake Pettit (Hilliard/Davidson), sophomore Liz Pollner (Columbus/Bishop Watterson), senior Charlie Riddle (Hilliard/Davidson), sophomore Tim Root (North Royalton), junior Dante Roselli (Burlington, Ontario/Assumption Catholic Secondary), junior Karlee Ross (Beverly/Fort Frye), sophomore Natalie Ryan (Beavercreek/Dayton Carroll), junior Kayla Saikaly (Akron/New Franklin Manchester), sophomore Emma Schaefer (Lexington), senior Kasey Schipfer (Mechanicsburg), junior Brynn Schlesinger (Arnold, Md./Broadneck), sophomore Noah Schnoor (Blissfield, Mich.), junior Maddie Schumacher (Tiffin/Calvert), sophomore Avery Slucher (Louisville, Ky./Christian Academy of Louisville), sophomore Alex Snyder (Massillon/Jackson), senior Claire Solberg (Huron), senior Elliot Spicer (Newark), junior Katelyn Stapleton (Urbana/West Liberty Salem), junior Josephine Stark (Sandusky/Margaretta), junior Thomas Stathulis (Westerville/South), senior Ryan Stefancin (Cleveland/North Ridgeville), junior Sammy Stoner (Dublin/Jerome), senior Emily Streeter (Acton, Mass./Acton-Boxborough), junior Max Swartz (Poughkeepsie, N.Y./Spackenkill), sophomore Celeste Swihart (Fredericktown), junior Trey Theobald (Archbold), sophomore Tiffany Trinh (Dublin/Scioto), junior Landon Turnbull (Hicksville), junior McKenna Tuttle (Richmond, Ky./Model Laboratory School), sophomore Zane Vitense (Maple Grove, Minn.), sophomore Isaac Ward (Circleville/Logan Elm), senior Jocelyn Weaver (Hudson), sophomore Bailey Weise (Pataskala/Watkins Memorial), junior Brady West (Dublin/Columbus St. Charles), junior Andrew Williamson (Heath), junior Gavin Wilson (Centerburg), junior Kelsey Wolfe (Apple Creek/Waynedale), junior Cami Womeldorf (Sewickley, Pa./Quaker Valley), and junior Tyler Yanka.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.