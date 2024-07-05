Meetings set for pair of projects

The intersection of State Route 315 at Jewett Road is slated for improvements. Gary Budzak | The Gazette The meeting for 315 and Jewett will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 18 in the St. Joan of Arc church. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

Public meetings are now set for two Ohio Department of Transportation projects taking place in Delaware County.

State Route 315 and Jewett Road

The last public meeting for this $2.6 million project was held in 2022. An update will be given by the project team from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 18 in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 10700 Liberty Road S., Powell.

“The purpose of this project is to improve safety and reduce congestion at the intersection and through this segment of SR-315,” said an ODOT release issued last week. “The project is tentatively scheduled to begin during the 2026 construction season. Construction is anticipated to last for approximately 14 months. While traffic will be maintained for the majority of work, there is anticipated to be a 3- to 4-month closure of S.R. 315 to complete the project. Traffic will be detoured during the period of closure.”

There could be environmental impacts to the adjacent property owned by Columbus and Franklin Metroparks, so “ODOT is seeking public input regarding the proposed impacts.” Highbanks Metro Park is nearby.

The meeting will be open house style, and residents can visit any time during those two hours to learn more about the project, ask questions and provide comments. For those unable to attend, information is available on the project website, SR 315 and Jewett Road Intersection Improvements | Ohio Department of Transportation. The public can provide comments until Aug. 17.

U.S. Route 23 Connect

As readers know, changes are coming to the U.S. 23 corridor between Waldo and Worthington. “These concepts, which were introduced at the Fall 2023 public meetings, range from smaller changes that improve existing stop-and-go conditions, to larger changes that would create a more freeway-like condition,” said an ODOT release issued on Monday. “The concepts use combinations of improvement options that aim to balance more reliable travel times with maintaining local access points along U.S. 23.”

Six in-person open house meetings and two online question-and-answer sessions are scheduled:

• Noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6 in the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center’s North Carolina Building, 100 Green Meadows Drive, Lewis Center.

• Noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 in the Delaware County Fairgrounds Ag Building, 236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware.

• Noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15 in the Brookshire Event Venue, 405 Greif Parkway, Delaware.

• Noon Aug. 7 or 6 p.m. Aug. 13 by visiting publicinput.com/23Connect or calling 855-925-2801, code 4637.

“This study will support Columbus as a national logistics hub by strengthening connection and access to northwest Ohio, Michigan, and Canada,” ODOT said.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.