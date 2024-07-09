This is the basemap for Berkshire Township’s 36/71 Gateway Enhancement and Zoning Initiative. Courtesy | Berkshire Twp. Berkshire Township embarking on initiative

GALENA — Berkshire Township is embarking on a project to take advantage of its location.

Here’s how the township put it:

“Capitalizing on the strategic position of the township along the I-71 corridor and the forthcoming US 36/I-71 interchange, the 36/71 Gateway Enhancement and Zoning Initiative will outline a comprehensive assessment of existing zoning overlays, the establishment of a new district aimed at harnessing commercial development, and a beautification initiative to bolster the township’s identity and appeal,” the township said.

“The project underscores the importance of strategic planning for sustainable economic growth and community character preservation, committing to collaboration with stakeholder engagement, and zoning strategies that resonate with local visions and objectives,” the township further said. “The 36/71 Gateway Enhancement and Zoning Initiative articulates an ambitious plan for Berkshire Township, targeting the evaluation and enhancement of its zoning overlay districts, creation of a new district for commercial tax revenue growth, and the development of a gateway and placemaking program.”

The area of emphasis is a 2.5-mile radius from the interstate east to the city of Sunbury.

Berkshire is undertaking the project with consultants Neighborhood Strategies. A community survey is available, which asks about land use and types of roads and signage.

The township’s Steering Committee for the project consists of Jon Kerr (township Zoning Commission representative), Kim Zianno Hartman (township Board of Zoning Appeals representative), Fred Grunewald (township resident and serves on the township Parks Committee), Ryan Bowling and Maria Sobota (township residents).

The Steering Committee first met March 28 and will next meet at 5 p.m. July 11 and 6 p.m. Aug. 15. An open house on the initiative was held on June 27, with the next public meetings at 6 p.m. July 25 and 6 p.m. Sept. 18. The latter meeting will have report findings, and a final report will be presented to the Berkshire Township Board of Trustees.

The Berkshire Township trustees are Mike Dattilo, Paul Disantis and Rod Myers. Other officials are Fiscal Officer Melody George, Township Administrator Tyler Lane and Meeting Secretary Donielle Owen. The township hall is at 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena.

For more information, visit berkshiretwp.org and www.planberkshiretwp.info (websites); Berkshire Township, Ohio (Facebook); YouTube.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.