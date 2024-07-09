Patrol concerned with lack of seat belt usage

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 16 people lost their lives in 15 traffic crashes during the July Fourth reporting period, which began Wednesday, July 3, at midnight and ended Sunday, July 7 at 11:59 p.m.

In nine of the fatalities in which safety belts were available, seven were unbelted (78%). Ohio’s safety belt law remains a secondary violation; however, troopers continued to have zero tolerance during the holiday reporting period when motorists were stopped for other violations and were found not wearing their safety belt. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers issued nearly 3,000 safety belt and child safety seat citations.

Troopers also made 438 arrests for impaired driving and 72 for drug-related charges. The patrol responded to 648 crashes and made 34,209 traffic contacts in total. Additionally, 1,368 citations were issued for distracted driving. Troopers also provided assistance to 2,449 motorists.

A statewide breakdown of enforcement and crashes during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period can be found here.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.